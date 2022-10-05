ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters squad, fixture list, key players, and more

Kerala Blasters FC had an inspired run in the 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League (ISL), finishing as runners-up after a loss in the final against Hyderabad FC.

Under the tutelage of head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, the Yellow Army were proactive and played like a cohesive unit throughout the season. The side were minutes away from the title before they lost in the ISL final on penalties.

The Blasters did well to hold on to most of their core squad and talented youngsters in the summer transfer window. They went on to add the necessary firepower to strengthen the team ahead of another long season. Vukomanovic and Kerala Blasters will now be gunning for glory in the 2022-23 season.

Kerala Blasters FC full squad list

The Blasters already have an established squad list and have managed to strengthen it further ahead of the new season. The new additions of Dimitrios Diamantakos and Apostolos Giannou could elevate KBFC's attacking arsenal.

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Muheet Khan, Prabhsukhan Gill, Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Bijoy Varghese, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Jessel Carneiro, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Soraisham Sandeep Singh, Victor Mongil.

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Ayush Adhikari, Bryce Miranda, Givson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Jeakson Singh, Puitea, Nihal Sudeesh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Saurav Mandal, Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: Apostolos Giannou, Bidyashagar Khangembam, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Sreekuttan MS.

Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2022-23 full fixture list

KBFC will kick off the 2022-23 edition of the ISL when they welcome Kolkata giants East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 7. Soon after, the Blasters will host another team from Kolkata, ATK Mohun Bagan, on October 16.

Kerala Blasters FC key players for the 2022-23 ISL season

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (Goalkeeper)

After an incredible run in the 2021-22 season, Gill was awarded the Golden Glove. He was one of the breakout stars last season and is expected to build on the momentum.

Adrian Luna (Attacking midfielder)

Luna, alongside Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alvaro Vazquez, powered the Blasters to the grand finale last season. The Uruguayan talisman will now be partnered with a new overseas pairing. However, his ball-carrying ability and neat finishes will be invaluable to KBFC.

Dimitrios Diamantakos (Centre forward)

The former Olympiacos man is one of the most exciting signings made in the summer transfer window. Diamantakos is a dynamic forward, who is a physical asset and has a great sense of positioning. The 29-year-old is also a lethal finisher.

