ISL 2022-23: Matchweek 10 Team of the Week

With some forecasted results, a few upsets, and several stunning individual performances, matchweek 10 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season came to a close on Sunday, December 11.

With their stunning 7-3 victory over NorthEast United FC, two-time champions Chennaiyin FC were the stars of the gameweek. Abdenasser El Khayati grabbed the headlines with a near-perfect performance for the Marina Machans, scoring three goals and assisting twice.

Meanwhile, FC Goa were another of the top performers of the weekend as they trumped Odisha FC with a resilient performance. The 3-0 victory featured some strong individual performances.

On that note, let's take a look at the Team of the Week for matchweek 10.

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith - ATK Mohun Bagan

The 26-year-old custodian was once again at his calming best, making three saves, all of them from inside the box. He kept his fourth clean sheet of the season as ATK Mohun Bagan registered a 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC.

Right-back: Nikhil Poojary - Hyderabad FC

Nikhil Poojary has slotted in masterfully at right-back for Hyderabad FC since the departure of Asish Rai. Against his former club East Bengal, Poojary was relentless down the flanks.

He completed four clearances and three tackles when it came to the defensive department. Nikhil also registered two key passes in the game, which Hyderabad FC won 2-0.

Centre-back: Marko Leskovic - Kerala Blasters FC

With three clearances, four interceptions, and a tackle, Marko Leskovic was the clear leader in Kerala Blasters' backline.

Along with his defensive contributions, the 31-year-old scored his side's first goal in the 3-2 win over Bengaluru FC.

Centre-back: Anwar Ali - FC Goa

Anwar Ali has grown leaps and bounds since returning to professional football and his performance against Odisha FC was once again top-notch.

He made six clearances on the night, including a last-ditch one off the line. The 22-year-old also completed 82 percent of his attempted passes.

Left-back: Akash Mishra - Hyderabad FC

Similar to Poojary, our selection for the right-back position, Akash Mishra, too, made runs up and down the defensive and attacking flank throughout the game.

His understanding with Halicharan Narzary caused trouble for East Bengal FC.

Central midfielder: Ayush Dev Chhetri - FC Goa

At only 19, Ayush Dev Chhetri showed a lot of composure in the middle of the pitch against Odisha FC. He recycled the ball brilliantly and helped the Gaurs dominate possession.

The youngster completed 80 percent of his passes and created one big chance during the game.

Central midfielder: Brison Fernandes - FC Goa

Although Brison just played 17 minutes of football off the bench against Odisha FC, he bagged a goal and completed 100 percent of his passes.

With his regular performances as a substitute, Brison is making a strong case to be brought into the starting lineup.

Attacking midfielder: Abdenasser El Khayati - Chennaiyin FC

The Dutch midfielder was not just brilliant throughout against NorthEast United FC but also relentless. Abdenasser El Khayati pulled all the strings for the Marina Machans in the middle of the park, along with scoring three goals.

The 33-year-old also provided two assists - a stunning cross for Sliskovic's second goal of the night and the second for Duker's strike.

Left-winger: Mohammad Yasir - Hyderabad FC

The left winger wreaked havoc for East Bengal down the right flank. His goal, which came from a world-class volley, was the difference at the half-time interval. Yasir also made things happen with his runs and crosses.

Striker: Petar Sliskovic - Chennaiyin FC

The 31-year-old forward was absolutely clinical throughout the night. Petar Sliskovic combined brilliantly with El Khayati to carve open NorthEast United's defense on multiple occasions. Both of his goals came from neat headers.

Right-winger: Noah Sadaoui - FC Goa

The Moroccan winger is often frustratingly brilliant during matches. He breezes past opponents in a flash but often lacks the final product.

However, against the Juggernauts, Noah Sadaoui showed quality in the final third. He scored a goal and provided two assists.

