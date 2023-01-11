ISL 2022-23: Matchweek 14 Team of the Week

Matchweek 14 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season witnessed a lot of headline-grabbing performances, especially in the attacking department.

A string of five matches witnessed a total of three braces and a hat-trick from Bartholomew Ogbeche. A lot of substantial performances even went into losing causes, like the ones from Mirshad Michu and Cleiton Silva.

Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC were the ones to dominate Team of the Week with their victories over Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal, respectively.

* Formation used: 3-4-3

Defense

Goalkeeper: Mirshad Michu - NorthEast United FC

The NorthEast United custodian made a couple of crucial saves right throughout the encounter, which finished 2-1 in favor of Bengaluru FC.

Although he conceded two goals, Mirshad Michu was the star of the night for the Highlanders. After his late save in the second half, Sunil Chhetri was even seemingly astonished.

Centre-back: Alan Costa - Bengaluru FC

Alan Costa was unlucky to concede a free-kick, which resulted in a goal for NorthEast United. The centre-back made amends by scoring a late winner to secure three points for his side.

Centre-back: Mehtab Singh - Mumbai City FC

Mehtab Singh partnered with Rostyn Griffiths expertly at the heart of Mumbai City FC's defense in their 4-0 rout of Kerala Blasters. The Indian defender made a couple of solid blocks and also impressed with his passing range.

Centre-back: Nim Dorjee - Hyderabad FC

The 27-year-old has been thrown into the mix mid-season, but he has shown great maturity to partner Odei Onaindia. In the 3-1 win over FC Goa, Nim Dorjee made seven clearances and three tackles.

Midfield

Central midfielder: Anirudh Thapa - Chennaiyin FC

The talismanic midfielder is yet to return to his past explosiveness. But the fixture against Jamshedpur FC, which ended in a 2-2 draw, showcased what Anirudh Thapa can offer on his day.

Although he didn't rack up a goal contribution, the 24-year-old played a staggering seven key passes. He was part of every substantial attacking move of the Marina Machans.

Central midfielder: Raynier Fernandes - Odisha FC

Raynier Fernandes was deployed as No. 10 and expertly linked up with Thoiba Singh and Diego Mauricio. He made clever runs to create space for his teammates while assisting twice and playing four key passes in the 3-1 win over East Bengal.

Right-sided midfielder: Ritwik Kumar Das - Jamshedpur FC

The Indian winger hasn't so far been able to replicate his exploits from the previous season. But against Chennaiyin FC, Ritwik Das was at his industrious best. Not only did he score a brace, but the 26-year-old also impressed with his work-rate.

Left-sided midfielder: Bipin Singh - Mumbai City FC

Bipin Singh is slowly and steadily realizing his fullest potential and the game against the Blasters was yet another testament to that.

The 27-year-old was heavily involved in the attacking movements. He also scored the team's third goal with a curling effort. Bipin also tracked back and helped his full-back, making five recoveries in the process.

Forward

Bartholomew Ogbeche - Hyderabad FC

While the Nigerian forward is playing at his finest, there's arguably no other striker who comes close to his quality. Although it was a rough start to the season for Ogbeche, he is steadily returning to his goalscoring best.

The 38-year-old scored a hat-trick to dismantle FC Goa's defense and secure three points for the defending champions.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz - Mumbai City FC

The Argentine forward was seemingly extra motivated, playing against his former club and scoring two goals. Jorge Diaz was denied a hat-trick with a goal-line clearance. He also assisted Bipin Singh's goal.

The Kerala Blasters centre-back couldn't contain his well-timed runs.

Diego Mauricio - Odisha FC

Diego Mauricio was at his clinical best against East Bengal and scored a brace to seal the victory. With his clever movement near the box, the Brazilian forward was a constant threat to the defenders.

The 31-year-old outmuscled Lalchungnunga to score from a corner. His second of the night was an exhibition of his poacher's instincts.

