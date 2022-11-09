Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 has already seen a month of action and teams are slowly settling down. Hyderabad FC continue to win and stay on top, while FC Goa, Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC also registered crucial victories in Matchweek 5.

The league's two most exciting teams, ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Mumbai City FC, did not disappoint and played out an enthralling 2-2 draw in Mumbai. NorthEast United FC remain the only ISL side to not pick up any points this season so far.

Let's go through all five results from ISL Matchweek 5.

1. FC Goa return home in style against Jamshedpur FC

Iker Guarrotxena opened the scoring for FC Goa in the second minute after a low cross from Edu Bedia. Noah Wail Sadaoui made it 2-0 in 12 minutes of play after he latched on to a defense-splitting through ball from Brandon Fernandes before sending the ball past a hapless TP Rehenesh.

Daniel Chima and Harry Sawyer came close to scoring for Jamshedpur FC but failed to deal with the sturdy FC Goa defense. Local boy Brison Fernandes made it 3-0 for FC Goa with a poacher's finish in additional time to put the ISL game to bed.

2. Chennaiyin FC's Vafa Hakhamaneshi sinks East Bengal FC

East Bengal FC came closest to scoring with VP Suhair and Cleiton Silva squandering a couple of one-vs-one situations as the two teams went into the break with a goalless scoreline.

Chennaiyin FC's Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi eventually scored the game's only goal with a header from a corner to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 69th minute.

Hakhamaneshi was sent-off with a second yellow card due to his celebration as he removed his shirt and displayed a message in support of the protesting Iranian women back home.

East Bengal FC's Sarthak Golui was also shown a direct red card after a few minutes for a foul on Anirudh Thapa before the game ended 1-0 in favor of the two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC.

Vafa Hakhamaneshi celebrates his goal against East Bengal FC for Chennaiyin FC with a message for Iranian women. (Image: ISL)

3. Mohammad Yasir continues Hyderabad FC's winning run against Odisha FC

Halicharan Narzary delivered the perfect cross from the left side to find Mohammad Yasir who headed it past Amrinder Singh to put Hyderabad FC into the lead after just seven minutes of play.

Javier Siverio, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Hitesh Sharma and Akash Mishra also came close to scoring for the home side as Odisha FC barely managed to settle down and cause any trouble for Hyderabad FC throughout the ISL encounter.

4. Kerala Blasters FC have it easy against NorthEast United FC

After a cagey first 45 minutes, it was Kerala Blasters FC that opened the scoring in the second half. Saurav Mandal found Dimitrios Diamantakos with a low cross who tapped it home into the empty net to make it 1-0 for the visitors.

Sahal Abdul Samad doubled Kerala Blasters' lead as his shot was parried into the net by goalkeeper Mirshad Michu in the 85th minute.

Sahal scored his second of the night with a clinical finish from the box following a quick counter-attacking play as Kerala Blasters FC ran out 3-0 winners against NorthEast United FC in the ISL. The Highlanders are yet to win a single fixture in the ongoing season.

5. Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC play out a thrilling draw

Lallianzuala Chhangte scored a stunning goal for Mumbai City FC with a thunderous strike in the fourth minute. ATK Mohun Bagan FC missed several chances to equalize before half-time. Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous all came close to finding the goal.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC eventually leveled things out through Joni Kauko in the 48th minute. Mumbai City FC restored their lead in the 72nd minute through Rostyn Griffiths.

The Australian defender had his shot rattle the woodwork and come back into play. He responded faster than ATK Mohun Bagan FC's goalkeeper Vishal Kaith and managed to find the back of the net in unusual fashion.

The visitors went down to 10 men after Lenny Rodrigues was sent-off in the final ten minutes of the game. While it looked like the former ISL Shield winners were walking away with all three points, Carl McHugh headed a set-piece into the net in the 89th minute as the two teams played out an exciting 2-2 draw in the ISL.

ISL 2022-23 Matchweek 5 results at a glance

FC Goa 3-0 Jamshedpur FC

East Bengal FC 0-1 Chennaiyin FC

Hyderabad FC 1-0 Odisha FC

NorthEast United FC 0-3 Kerala Blasters FC

Mumbai City FC 2-2 ATK Mohun Bagan FC

