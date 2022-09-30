ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC predicted playing XI for the upcoming season

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC has been one of the most exciting teams in the competition over the last few editions of the competition. The side won the double in the 2020-21 season, capturing both the League Winners Shield and the overall tournament.

Unfortunately for them, since then, the Islanders have struggled to live up to their reputation. Des Buckingham's men finished fifth in the league table, unable to qualify for the playoffs.

However, in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2022-23 season, Mumbai City FC has added some of the best names to have played in the ISL along with a few others. Buckingham and his squad are eager to make amends for the misses from last season and retain their status.

In this article, we will take a look at Mumbai City FC's predicted starting XI for the new league season.

Goalkeeper

Phurba Lachenpa

Since joining the Islanders from Real Kashmir FC ahead of the 2020-21 season, Phurba Lachenpa has struggled to find his place in the team. Initially, it was Amrinder Singh in the number one position, followed by Mohammad Nawaz in the previous season.

However, Lachenpa has steadily risen through the ranks and has become the first-choice goalkeeper for the ISL outfit.

Defenders

Right Back: Amey Ranawade

Amey Ranawade has been excellent since day one and it will be tough for anyone to replace the ever-consistent full-back. The former Mohun Bagan defender is Mumbai City FC's first-choice right-back unless he is sidelined with an injury or suspended.

Center back: Rahul Bheke

Rahul Bheke has been one of the best players in this ISL outfit. Occasionally netting a few goals, Bheke has managed to cement his place in the four-man backline under Buckingham.

Center back: Rostyn Griffiths

Rostyn Griffiths will be preferred over Mourtada Fall due to the latter's dip in form. Since his arrival, Griffiths has been solid and managed to earn his place in Mumbai City FC's starting 11.

Left back: Sanjeev Stalin

The Islanders were up against a crisis in this position last season. Sanjeev Stalin was lured into the setup in the summer transfer window to make amends for it. Versatile on either flank, Stalin could prove to be an effective purchase going forward.

Midfielders

Central midfielder: Lalengmawia

Lalengmawia found it difficult to adjust to his new club last season. However, that did not overshadow the qualities of this young Indian midfielder. With some experience at Belgium's Lommel SK, this former Highlander could burst out of his shell in the 2022-23 season.

Central midfielder: Ahmed Jahouh

The orchestrator for Mumbai City FC, Ahmed Jahouh, is perhaps the most important player in the team. Without the Moroccan midfield maestro, the Islanders would fail to tick together as a unit. His ability to spot teammates in free space and pick out accurate passes helps the team in the offensive phase.

Attacking Midfielder: Greg Stewart

Since his stint with Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2021-22, Greg Stewart has become the most sought-after player for most big names in the ISL. Luckily for Mumbai City, the Scotsman decided to join Buckingham in his quest for glory. The former Rangers FC midfielder hasn't put a foot wrong since donning the club's light blue colors.

Forwards

Right forward: Lallianzuala Chhangte

Since shifting base from Chennaiyin FC, Lallianzuala Chhangte has slowly grown into his role under Buckingham. He was the highest goal scorer in the recently concluded Durand Cup and was a menace to the opposition throughout the tournament.

Center forward: Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Jorge Pereyra Diaz was nothing short of a sensation last season when he donned the Kerala Blasters FC shirt. The Argentine forward will be leading Buckingham's attack centrally and is expected to replicate his performances from last season.

Left forward: Bipin Singh

The ever-consistent Bipin Singh is irreplaceable for Mumbai City FC. If Bipin isn't in the goals, he makes sure he provides for his teammates and that makes him a valuable asset to this side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far