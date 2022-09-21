ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC's all-time best XI

Mumbai City FC have become one of the giants in Indian football in recent years. The club won the ISL double in the 2020-21 season and has since become a nightmare for opposition teams.

The Islanders have been admired for their fluid and attacking brand of football. Starting with Diego Forlan and Nicolas Anelka, the club has had big names don light blue colors over the years.

On this note, let’s have a look at the all-time best XI of Mumbai City FC.

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Amrinder Singh is a Mumbai City FC legend, having played 84 matches for the side and winning the ISL double in the 2020-21 season.

He is the longest-serving custodian for the Islanders and captained the side during the 2020-21 season. Amrinder won the Golden Glove in 2016.

Defenders

Amey Ranawade (Right Back)

Amey Ranawade has taken some time to grow into his role at Mumbai City FC. The former Mohun Bagan defender joined the side in 2020 and was part of the double-winning squad under Sergio Lobera.

He has signed an extension with the club that will keep him with the Islanders until 2025.

Mourtada Fall (Center Back)

Mourtada Fall has been one of the best centre-backs for Mumbai City FC. He followed his coach Sergio Lobera, under whom he worked at FC Goa. The tall defender won the ISL double with the Islanders in the 2020-21 season.

A strong personality at the heart of the defense, Fall has been a leader, marching the troops from the back.

Lucian Goian (Center Back)

The Romanian led Mumbai City FC on various occasions during his stint in the ISL. Lucian Goian has made 50 appearances for the ISL outfit and is a fan favorite due to his affection for the club.

Subhasish Bose (Left Back)

Subhasish Bose's contribution to the Islanders cannot be overlooked. Bose joined Mumbai City FC in 2018 and stayed for two seasons until 2019-20, after which he was lured by ATK Mohun Bagan.

He was part of Jorge Costa's squad that made it to the playoffs.

Midfielders

Rowllin Borges (Defensive Midfielder)

Forming a partnership with Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges became a core member of the Islanders' first team under Sergio Lobera. The former Highlanders star was one of the best performers in the double-winning season.

Ahmed Jahouh (Defensive Midfielder)

One cannot fathom a Mumbai City FC squad without Ahmed Jahouh. The Moroccan midfield maestro has been the conductor for the entire team since his arrival.

Jahouh is behind every Mumbai City FC attack. An accurate passer of the ball with a great sense of space, he is an unmissable name in the club's all-time best XI.

Hugo Boumous (Attacking Midfielder)

The French attacking midfielder has made waves since landing in Indian football and has turned out to be one of its hottest properties. Considered one of the best foreign recruits in the history of the league, Boumous' performance in the Islanders' light blue shirt earned him plaudits from all corners.

He currently plies trade with Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan.

Raynier Fernandes (Central Midfielder)

An otherwise quiet persona, Raynier Fernandes made a lot of noise starring alongside Jahouh and Borges in the center of the midfield. His link-up play with Jahouh and Boumous, helping the Islanders progress the ball forward, has been a treat for every football fan in India.

Forwards

Bipin Singh (Left Wing)

Bipin Singh is another name who is rarely missed in the club's starting XI. A deadly striker of the ball and a menace in the final third, Bipin's consistency is one to praise.

The Indian football team forward has steadily become a club legend.

Arnold Issoko (Right Wing)

Although he featured for only a single season, Arnold Issoko's contribution cannot be overlooked. The Congolese winger scored three goals and provided for another eight in the 2018-19 season, helping Mumbai City FC to the playoffs.

