ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before 

Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, who went head-to-head in the 2020/21 Indian Super League final, will lock horns at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, November 5.

It has been an unbeaten start for Mumbai, who have won and drawn two apiece, while ATK Mohun Bagan have bagged six out of a possible nine points in this campaign.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, Des Buckingham will be hoping to go all the way to glory come next March. However, huge expectations rely on ATK Mohun Bagan and Juan Ferrando, who are desperate to taste success after crashing out of the playoffs during the previous campaign.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-Head

ATK Mohun Bagan are yet to beat Mumbai City FC despite facing them five times. The Islanders were victorious on four occasions, while both sides settled for a draw once.

Matches played: 5

Mumbai City FC wins: 4

Draws: 1

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 0

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Top goalscorers this season

Mumbai City FC: Bipin Singh, Mehtab Singh, Jorge Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, and Alberto Noguera (1).

ATK Mohun Bagan: Dimitri Petratos (3), Manvir Singh (2), Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, and Joni Kauko (1).

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Cleansheets this season

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (2 in 4 games).

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (1 in 3 games).

More stats and numbers you need to know from the 2022/23 Indian Super League campaign

Most saves: Phurba Lachenpa (12 in 4 games)

Most passes: Rostyn Griffiths (167 in 4 games)

Most touches: Rahul Bheke (228 in 4 games)

