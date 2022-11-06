ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction, preview, team news, and more

Mumbai City FC will host ATK Mohun Bagan for the last match of Matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season. The two sides will square off at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, November 6.

The Islanders recorded a massive win against Kerala Blasters FC in their previous ISL outing. Mehtab Singh and Jorge Pereyra Diaz got on the scoresheet for Des Buckingham's side. They will be eager to keep their form intact by upsetting the Kolkata giants.

Meanwhile, the Mariners beat East Bengal FC in the Kolkata derby. The derby win has helped Juan Ferrando's side find their rhythm in the ongoing ISL 2022-23 season. They will be hungry to keep the wins coming given the quality of players they have in their squad.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team news

MCFC: The Islanders have no injury concerns going into this game. Des Buckingham is expected to go ahead with his usual starting line-up for this game.

ATKMB: Juan Ferrando will have the entire squad at his disposal and will be able to field the strongest starting eleven to counter the home side. The Mariners have quality as well as depth on their side.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted Lineups

MCFC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK); Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin; Apuia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Greg Stewart, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose; Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco; Hugo Boumous, and Dimitrios Petratos.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Live stream and TV broadcast details

Match 25 of the ISL 2022-23 season between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on November 6. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Prediction

Both teams are evenly balanced. However, the Kolkata giants have never won a tie against the Islanders. Hence, a win tomorrow will be massive for the Green and Maroon Brigade.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are a strong side as well. They will be playing in front of their fans and will be eager to put in a tough fight against the visitors in pursuit of all three points.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 1-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

Poll : 0 votes