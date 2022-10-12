ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC, after a hard-fought 3-3 draw against Mumbai City FC, will lock horns against NorthEast United at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on October 13, Thursday.

In their previous encounter, the Nizams played out a high-scoring draw against the Islanders, with both teams showcasing breathtaking attacking football. Skipper Joao Victor scored a brace to salvage a point for Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders started their ISL 2022-23 campaign with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC.

After Alan Cousta scored in the 87th minute, Jon Gaztanaga smashed in a spectacular volley, which ended up in Bengaluru FC's net. The NorthEast United FC players went off celebrating, but the referee, much to the surprise of everyone, ruled out the goal for offside. Head coach Marco Balbul was sent off for his aggressive protests.

Both teams will now be looking to register their first victory of the season.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head

Previously in the ISL, NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC have faced each other six times. The Nizams have won four of those outings, while the Highlanders have only won one.

Matches played: 6

Hyderabad FC wins: 4

NorthEast United FC wins: 1

Draws: 1

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Top goalscorers in the previous Indian Super League season

NorthEast United FC: Deshorn Brown (7), Laldanmawia Ralte (4)

Hyderabad FC: Bartholomew Ogbeche (18), Javier Siverio (7)

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (1), Mirshad Michu (1)

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (3)

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Mirshad Michu (NEUFC - 45), Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC - 61)

Most passes: Hernan Santana (NEUFC - 618), Joao Victor (HFC - 680)

Most tackles: Suhair VP (NEUFC - 28), Akash Mishra (HFC - 39)

Most touches: Hernan Santana (NEUFC - 1015), Akash Mishra (HFC - 1439)

Poll : 0 votes