ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 3 player battles

NorthEast United FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in the second game of Saturday's double-header. The two teams will square off at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Saturday, November 5.

Amongst the two teams in the contest, only Kerala Blasters FC have one win so far this season, which came in the first match of the 2022-23 campaign. Since then, the Yellow Tuskers have lost three back-to-back matches and are struggling to get out of the pit.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC have struggled right from the start of the 2022-23 season and are yet to win a single match. Marco Balbul's side are eager to get their first points on the board and get themselves back on track. But the Highlanders have a tough road ahead of them. given the quality of opponents in the league this season.

On that note, we take a look at three important battles that could determine the outcome of the game.

#3 Michael Jakobsen vs Dimitrios Diamantakos

Even though NorthEast United FC are yet to win a game, the performances of their captain cannot be overlooked. Michael Jakobsen has been nothing less than a leader at the back and has orchestrated the side from the backline.

The Danish center-back is vocal and is a replica of his head coach on the pitch. Jakobsen will play a major role in NorthEast United FC's upcoming match against Kerala Blasters FC.

Meanwhile, the Greek forward is yet to shine for Ivan Vukomanovic's side. So far, he has only been a shadow of his former self and is unable to find his scoring boots.

Dimitrios Diamantakos has been slightly efficient when it comes to ball progression but the former Olympiacos forward needs numbers to add up in the opposition's box. His performance against the Highlanders could turn out to be a revelation for the fans of Kerala Blasters FC.

#2 Jon Gaztanaga vs Ivan Kaliuzhnyi

Jon Gaztanaga is probably the best foreign signing for NorthEast United FC this season. The Spanish defensive midfielder has played the role of a deep-lying playmaker, helping his side build up as well as progress the ball through the middle third.

Gaztanaga is essential to Balbul's plans as the Spaniard also has great off-the-ball awareness and is able to help anticipate opposition moves and delay their progress.

Kerala Blasters FC's Ukrainian midfield giant has been a star so far. His relentlessness in making something of his time on the pitch is itself a visual treat. Ivan Kaluizhnyi is a workhorse, contributing equally to attack and defense.

He has also displayed a knack for making runs into the box during offensive situations to catch the opposition off-guard in a bid to score. Kaluizhnyi will be vital to the performance of the Yellow Tuskers against the Highlanders.

#3 Matt Derbyshire vs Ruivah Hormipam

NorthEast United FC's target man is yet to fulfill his potential for Balbul's side. The former Blackburn Rovers man is far behind in his goal-scoring tally and needs to catch up soon to justify his recruitment to the team.

Meanwhile, Ruivah Hormipam has only been a shadow of his form since last season. The Kerala Blasters FC defender has not been too convincing partnering Marko Leskovic at the back. The side have conceded a good number of goals, exposing them to their loopholes early in the season.

