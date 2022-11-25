ISL 2022-23 | NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

High-flying Mumbai City FC will travel to the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati to lock horns against bottom-placed NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 fixture on Friday, November 25.

The two teams have had contrasting starts to their seasons. The Islanders are currently second in the league standings with 15 points from seven games, just a point behind the league leaders.

Des Buckingham's men are the only team to remain unbeaten so far in the league.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United are groveling in the bottom spot with not a single point to their name. Nothing has so far gone in favor of head coach Marco Balbul and his team. In their previous game, despite a resilient effort, NorthEast suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan.

Mumbai have also been in a rich vein of goal-scoring form, scoring 20 goals in just seven games. In stark comparison, the Highlanders have only scored two goals so far.

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head

Both sides have previously met 16 times in the ISL, with Mumbai City FC winning seven times. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, have won on five occasions. Four games have ended in a draw, with two of those coming last season.

Matches played: 16

NEUFC wins: 5

MCFC wins: 7

Draws: 4

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

NEUFC: Deshorn Brown (7), Laldanmawia Ralte (4), VP Suhair (4).

Mumbai City FC: Igor Angulo (10), Bipin Singh (6).

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (1), Mirshad Michu (1).

Mumbai City FC: Mohamad Nawaz (5), Phurba Lachenpa (1).

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Mirhsad Michu (NEUFC - 45), Mohamad Nawaz (MCFC - 39).

Most Passes: Hernan Santana (NEUFC - 739), Apuia Ralte (MCFC - 843).

Most Tackles: Suhair VP (NEUFC - 84), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC - 39).

Most Touches: Hernan Santa (NEUFC - 1015), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC - 1343).

Poll : 0 votes