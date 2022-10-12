ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United, who finished 10th in the league table last season, will go head-to-head at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on October 13 (Thursday).

Both sides are yet to taste victory this campaign after the Highlanders lost their opening game to Bengaluru controversially, with head coach Marco Balbul being shown the marching orders. The Nizams, meanwhile, played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Mumbai City FC and will be desperately searching for three points on Thursday.

NorthEast United exceeded expectations and deserved at least a draw out of their away trip to Bengaluru. Their attacking potency is not on par with Hyderabad, but their defensive resilience could make it tough for Ogbeche and Co.

The hosts will be looking to capitalize on Hyderabad's defensive mistakes, who conceded three goals against the Islanders in their previous game.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC team news

Players from both sides will go into this game with zero injuries and suspensions.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC predicted lineups

NorthEast United: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK); Mohammed Irshad, Gaurav Bora, Michael Jakobsen (C), Gurjinder Kumar; Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Philippoteaux, Emanuel Lalcchanchhuaha; Gani Nigam, Jithin Subran, Matt Derbyshire.

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Nikhil Poojari, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Manoj Mohammed; Joao Victor (C), Hitesh Sharma; Joel Chianese, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

NorthEast United FC Vs Hyderabad FC live stream and TV broadcast details

The game between NorthEast United and Hyderabad FC will take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports network. The match will also be streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC prediction

NorthEast United and Hyderabad FC play different brands of football. The hosts will be happy to sit back and hit on the counter, but the visitors possess enough firepower to open up their opponents' defense and score goals.

Prediction: NorthEast United 1-3 Hyderabad FC.

Poll : 0 votes