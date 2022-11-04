ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

NorthEast United FC will be hosting Kerala Blasters FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, November 5.

Both clubs will be desperate for a victory after making underwhelming starts to their respective campaigns. The Highlanders are yet to open their account, while Kerala have lost three consecutive games, following an opening day victory over East Bengal.

NorthEast United were not expected to charge for the title given their transfer activities, while the same cannot be said for Kerala Blasters, who shone under the tutelage of Ivan Vukamanovic and ended up as runner-up last campaign.

Although Manjappada has managed to retain most of their core players, they have struggled at both ends of the pitch. The Kerala-based outfit have scored six goals while conceding 10, the most by any side in the Indian Super League this season.

Despite losing three on the trot, Kerala Blasters are expected to overcome NorthEast United comfortably. The Highlanders, on the other hand, will be hoping to pull off an upset to procure their first points on the board despite the on-going issues on and off the field.

NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters FC team news

The traveling side are expected to be injury-free while the hosts might be without their midfielder Romain Philippoteaux due to an injury. Northeast United FC will also be without their manager Marco Balbul after receiving marching orders in their previous game.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters predicted lineups

NorthEast United FC: Arindam Bhattacharya; Mohamed Irshad, Aaron Evans, Micheal Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar; Jon Gaztanaga, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Imran Khan; Emil Benny, Matt Derbyshire, and Jithin MS.

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill; Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Jessel Carneiro; Puitea, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna; and Dimitros Diamantakos.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC live stream and broadcast details

The game between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC will take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. The live streaming will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters FC prediction

The visitors might have struggled to overcome their last 3 opponents, but they are tipped to beat Northeast United on Saturday. The Highlanders will have an uphill task to bag their first victory of the season.

Prediction: Northeast United FC 1-3 Kerala Blasters FC

Poll : 0 votes