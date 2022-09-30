ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC predicted playing XI for the upcoming season

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Odisha FC have had an improved finish to their campaign since their debut. The club beat a few big names in the league and managed a seventh-place finish.

Since then, the Juggernauts have set higher ambitions for themselves walking into the 2022-23 season. The return of former gaffer Josep Gombau along with a few old faces has sparked the need for a better conclusion to their season.

On that note, let's take a look at Odisha FC's predicted starting XI for the new league season.

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Amrinder Singh was the last to join Odisha FC's preparatory camp ahead of the 2022-23 season. The former ATK Mohun Bagan custodian fell out of favor with Juan Ferrando and decided to move on.

Given his experience, he is expected to become the first choice for the role of goalkeeper.

Defenders

Right back: Subham Sarangi

Subham Sarangi has always been the primary choice for the right-back position at the club. But the defender was sidelined for the entire season due to an injury. However, since reuniting with Gombau, Sarangi is likely to retain his place in the side.

Center back: Osama Malik

The versatile Australian defender is the club's only Asian recruit of the season. Malik's versatility is one of the main reasons for his selection in the starting line-up.

Center back: Carlos Delgado

The Spaniard's return to Odisha FC was inevitable after Gombau was re-appointed as the head coach. Delgado is one of the finest defenders at the club and his selection in the first team is justified by his performances.

Left back: Denechandra Meitei

The left-back position was an area of concern for the Juggernauts last season. With Denechandra Meitei, Gombau will have a strong character in this role.

Midfielders

Central midfielder: Raynier Fernandes

Raynier Fernandes' experience will play a massive role in defining Odisha FC's season in the upcoming ISL. The former Mumbai City FC midfielder will help the Juggernauts establish themselves as a tough side to play against.

Central defensive midfielder: Saul Crespo

The Spanish defensive midfielder could turn out to be one of the best new faces in the upcoming ISL. Crespo's ability to read the game could be vital to the Juggernaut's success.

Central midfielder: Thoiba Singh

An old gun for Odisha FC, Thoiba Singh has been one of the go-to midfielders at the club. The disciplined midfielder was pivotal to the club's improved finish last season and is likely to play a part in the 2022-23 campaign.

Forwards

Right forward: Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Jerry Mawihmingthanga was a revelation for the Kalinga Warriors in the 2021-22 season. His runs between the defenders allowed him to open space and time to score important goals for his club.

Center forward: Diego Mauricio

If there is one thing Diego Mauricio can guarantee, it is goals. The Brazilian forward is a menace inside the box and manages to score plenty of goals for his team.

Left forward: Nandhakumar Sekar

It was reported earlier that Nandhakumar Sekar might be on his way out of the club during the summer transfer window. But the Juggernauts maintained their stance on retaining this pacy winger for the upcoming season.

Nandha has been a key player for the Juggernauts over the years and is likely to play an important role in the club's aspirations in the upcoming season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far