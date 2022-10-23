ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 3 player battles

In their first home match of the season, Odisha FC will welcome last season's runners-up Kerala Blasters FC in Match 15 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Sunday, October 23.

The Juggernauts return to the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar after a two-year hiatus. Meanwhile, for Ivan Vukomanovic's side, this will be their first away experience of the season.

Josep Gombau's men opened the season with a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory against Jamshedpur FC. However, in the subsequent clash against Mumbai, they were particularly dominated by the Islanders.

The Yellow Tuskers, on the other hand, were humiliated by ATK Mohun Bagan in their last game. Hence, both teams will be hungry to return to winning ways.

On that note, let's take a look at three player battles that could determine the fate of the clash between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters.

#3 Diego Mauricio vs Marko Leskovic

Diego Mauricio has had an instant impact at Odisha FC, turning into an absolute talisman. The Brazilian forward bagged a brace against Jamshedpur FC and has established himself as one of the most sought-after players in the league.

In the subsequent clash against Mumbai City FC, although he wasn't on the scoresheet, Diego was one of the most potent attacking outlets for his side.

Marko Leskovic has been an absolute rock at the back for the Blasters. The Croatian center-back, alongside Ruivah Hormipam, has been a rock for Kerala's backline. The duel could ultimately determine the outcome of the tie.

#2 Isaac Vanmalsawma vs Puitea

The 26-year-old midfielder has been a real metronome in the middle of the park for Odisha FC. Isaac Vanmalsawma has already scored a goal in the league in two matches. His current form shows he could score plenty more in the upcoming matches.

Breaking into the Kerala Blasters' starting lineup, Lalthathanga Khawhring, known as Puitea, has established himself as a pivotal part of their midfield. The 24-year-old's non-stop run and ability to carry the ball into the final third could prove decisive for the hosts.

#3 Carlos Delgado vs Ivan Kalyuzhnyi

The Spanish centre-back has returned to the ISL but is yet to completely fit in. However, Delgado is a veteran of the game, and his ball-reading ability makes him a crucial component of the Juggernaut's backline.

Meanwhile, Kalyuzhnyi has taken the ISL by storm, scoring three goals in just two games. He scored a brace in his first substitute appearance against East Bengal and then backed it up with a goal against ATK Mohun Bagan.

The Ukrainian midfielder has been deputized in a two-striker role alongside Dimitrios Diamantakos.

