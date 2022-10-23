ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Odisha FC will host Kerala Blasters FC in the last match of the third match week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Sunday, October 23. The two sides will square off at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

This will be Josep Gombau's first home game of the 2022-23 season since returning to the club after two years. Meanwhile, Ivan Vukomanovic and his team will have their first away experience of ISL 2022-23.

This encounter will be interesting given the recent history of the sides. Both the Juggernauts and the Yellow Tuskers lost their last match. Gombau's side fell short of tricks against Mumbai City FC while Vukomanovic's men were humiliated by ATK Mohun Bagan in the presence of the Manjappada.

Hence, both these teams will be eager to make the most of their chances against each other in pursuit of all three points.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head

The Kalinga Warriors have crossed paths with the Yellow Tuskers on six occasions. The former has won only one of those encounters while the latter has bagged two wins, with the remaining matches ending as draws.

Matches Played: 6

Odisha FC wins: 1

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 2

Draws: 2

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Top goalscorers in the previous Indian Super League season

OFC: Jonathas (8), Javi Hernandez (6).

KBFC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (8), Alvaro Vasquez (8), Sahal Abdul Samad (6), Adrian Luna (6).

Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

OFC: Arshdeep Singh (2), Kamaljit Singh (1).

KBFC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (7).

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Kamaljit Singh (OFC - 34), Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (KBFC - 47).

Most passes: Victor Mongil (OFC - 593), Adrian Luna (KBFC - 945).

Most tackles: Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC - 20), Lalthathanga Khawlhring (KBFC - 98)

Most touches: Victor Mongil (OFC - 924), Adrian Luna (KBFC - 1326)

