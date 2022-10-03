ISL 2022-23: Predicting the Top 3 goalscorers for the season

The Indian Super League (ISL) has seen some quality forwards across the season light up the competition. From Stiven Mendoza to Ferran Corominas, the league's Golden Boot award has been shared by some of the biggest names to grace Indian football.

With the 2022-23 season knocking on the door, the race for the goalscoring charts is soon to be inaugurated. Yet again, like every year, there are some real contenders across teams for the award.

While last year's Golden Boot winner Bartholomew Ogbeche is still in fine form, there might be a few others who could snatch the title away from the veteran Nigerian forward.

On that note, let's take a look at the predicted top three goalscorers for the 2022-23 ISL season:

#3 Roy Krishna - Bengaluru FC

Soon after Roy Krishna jumped ship to join the Blues ahead of the upcoming ISL season, the brewing partnership between him and Sunil Chhetri became the talk of the Indian footballing town.

The Fijian international joined the ISL ahead of the 2019-20 season and has already scored 36 goals and assisted 18 times in just 60 matches.

His agility and finishing abilities will make him a potent threat to any opposition defense. Krishna could well end up being one of the top names in the goal-scoring charts.

#2 Dimitrios Diamantakos - Kerala Blasters FC

Midway through the summer transfer window, it seemed like Kerala Blasters FC's attacking line would be weakened by the departures of Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Soon after, they managed to secure the services of Dimitrios Diamantakos. The former Olympiacos man is a lethal forward and his link-up play with Adrian Luna could be a real delight for the Yellow Army.

The 29-year-old is a physical asset, has a great sense of positioning, and has also got a neat shot. He is touted to put his name high up on the goalscoring charts.

#1 Greg Stewart - Mumbai City FC

When the Islanders signed Greg Stewart, the Player of the League from the previous season, he was already declared one of the best signings of the upcoming season.

His addition has strengthened an already-stacked Mumbai City FC squad. With 20 goal contributions (10 goals and 10 assists) last season, the Scot led Jamshedpur FC to their maiden League Winner's Shield glory.

Although the 32-year-old can play as an advanced playmaker, playing alongside the likes of Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alberto Noguera will give him the freedom to enter the opposition box more often and score more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far