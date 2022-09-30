ISL 2022-23: Ranking Chennaiyin FC's 3 best signings

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC have had two successive disappointing campaigns in the ISL. Under Csaba Lazlo and Bozidar Bandovic, the Marina Machans failed to make an impact throughout the two seasons and ended up finishing way below their standards.

In both seasons, the Marina Machans played a boring brand of football, with a low scoring rate trumped by a high conceding rate. This forced the management to seriously look into the recruitment of a coach who has had a considerable amount of success playing an attractive brand of football.

German football coach Thomas Brdaric was appointed ahead of the 2022-23 season to fuel the club's aspirations in the ISL.

The team from the south made considerable signings, bolstering each and every department that lacked promise in the last two seasons. Chennaiyin FC have looked at young and emerging profiles in numbers, with an eye on the squad's depth.

On that note, let's take a look at the three best signings for the Marina Machans going into the upcoming season:

#3 Jiteshwor Singh

The former NEROCA FC midfielder was one of the best young talents in the 2021-22 I-League. The Manipuri midfielder was deployed as a central midfielder and also as a central defensive midfielder by Khogen Singh. The young prospect was equally promising in both roles and managed to grab the attention of a few ISL clubs.

Chennaiyin FC were the quickest to land the young midfielder's signature, thereby paving the pathway for a younger generation of players at the club.

Jiteshwor Singh's composure on and off the ball is noteworthy. He orchestrated almost every single attack for the Orange Brigade in the previous edition of the I-League.

His ability to turn with the ball at his feet between two opposition players is a skill for which the young midfielder has earned a lot of praise. Singh is equally good at being a deep-lying playmaker. His addition will provide Brdaric with good defensive cover in midfield.

#2 Alexander Romario Jesuraj

The former FC Goa midfielder raised eyebrows with his performances in Mohun Bagan's I-League winning campaign in the 2019-20 season. Under Kibu Vicuna, Alexander Romario Jesuraj showcased the qualities of a hardworking and versatile midfielder. The Spaniard initially deployed the player into a more defensive role but was soon moved to the flanks.

The following season, he went to FC Goa and ended up having a poor season, with Romario spending more time on the bench. However, as soon as his contract expired, the midfielder opted to shift base and will now be donning the blue colors of Chennaiyin FC.

His versatility and work ethic can become an asset to Brdaric. Such characteristics are very useful in the modern era of football.

#1 Julius Ducker

The former VFL Wolfsburg midfielder could be a key component in Brdaric's midfield. The left-footed versatile midfielder has the ability to control games and help Chennaiyin FC decide the tempo of the match.

He is also effective in scoring from distance. Ducker's incisive passing and his accuracy in finding teammates could turn out to be defining for a side that has failed to create chances.

Julius Ducker is also mobile inside the box and can be added as an aerial threat during set-pieces. With Rafael Crivellaro yet to return to full fitness, Chennaiyin FC could rely upon Ducker to aid the side's requirements.

