ISL 2022-23: Ranking FC Goa's three best signings

FC Goa have never really been serial winners in the Indian Super League (ISL), however, their consistency and brand of football have made the Gaurs an absolute favorite in the league. Last season was a particularly disappointing one for the Goan club, where they finished ninth in the league standings.

Under then head coach Juan Ferrando, Goa started off the season with a string of victories. But the Spanish gaffer jumped ship to join ISL heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan midway through the season. Derrick Pereira took over the top job on an interim basis, but the Gaurs failed to recover from the initial blip.

Coming into the new season, the Goa-based outfit have revamped their squad to some extent, with former defender Carlos Pena taking over as their new head coach. The new gaffer has brought along some able recruitments too.

On that note, let's rank the three new faces who will be donning the FC Goa outfit in the upcoming season.

#3 Ayush Dev Chhetri (Defensive-midfielder)

On paper, this might not be the most glittering transfer of the season or even for FC Goa themselves, but the acquisition of Ayush Dev Chhetri opens a room full of possibilities for the Gaurs. The ISL heavyweights are known for nurturing young talent and the 19-year-old could eventually become a perfect fit in the FC Goa midfield.

The Manipur-born thrived under Yan Law at Aizawl FC after making his debut last season. He went on to make 10 appearances for the Mizoram-based club, scoring three goals and providing a single assist from a deep role.

Playing alongside the likes of Glan Martins and Edu Bedia, Chhetri is expected to improve leaps and bounds over the upcoming season and could eventually become a mainstay for Carlos Pena's side. Hence, this move shouldn't just be considered at face value but even the impact Chhetri can have in the future.

#2 Iker Guarrotxena (Left-winger)

While it's still all hush-hush, there is seemingly some excitement among the FC Goa faithful regarding the signing of the winger. Iker Guarrotxena spent last season plying his trade at UD Logrones in the Primera Division RFEF (Spanish third-tier).

He was the fourth-highest goal-scorer in the league with 14 strikes, including a hat-trick and two braces. Furthermore, the Spaniard’s 17 goal contributions in all (including three assists) helped Logrones secure a place in the promotion play-offs.

But reportedly, new boss Carlos Pena will be utilizing the 29-year-old as a creator in the central spot rather than an out-and-out winger. The lanky tall forward will bring some much-needed physical presence and also the reputed Spanish flair to the FC Goa frontline.

#1 Alvaro Vazquez (Center-forward)

After the departure of Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, there was visible skepticism among FC Goa fans regarding who would be the ideal replacement for him. But acquiring the services of Alvaro Vazquez is a nimble-witted move from the Gaurs.

The former Kerala Blasters FC man is expected to lead the Gaurs' attacking line going into the new season.

What can Goan fans expect from the forward? Well, when Vazquez first made his way into the ISL last season, fans expected to see a clinical striker at best. However, the RCD Espanyol graduate offered a lot more technicality and versatility on the pitch.

Vazquez appeared in 23 matches last season, scoring eight goals and assisting twice. Not only is the Spaniard clinical inside the box, he is adept at dropping deep and creating space. His all-round performance will allow FC Goa, who play in a possession-based system, to control the tempo in the opposition half.

