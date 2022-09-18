ISL 2022-23: Top 5 ATK Mohun Bagan players of all time

Since their debut in the ISL in the 2020-21 season, Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan have been counted as one of the strongest teams in the league. Despite a few hurdles along the way, the Mariners have managed to live up to this expectation.

In their first season, the Green and Maroon Brigade had a glorious campaign under Antonio Lopez Habas, winning 12 of their 20 league games. The Mariners managed a second-place finish behind League Shield winners Mumbai City FC. Habas' men finished runners-up to the Islanders in their fight for the ISL Trophy as well.

They had a turbulent start to their second campaign. After topping their AFC Cup group, the Mariners were up against Uzbek side FC Nasaf in the inter-zonal semi-finals.

The Kolkata-based outfit succumbed to the Uzbek club and were on the receiving end of a 6-0 defeat. The Green and Maroon Brigade stumbled at the start of their 2021-22 ISL campaign as well which forced Habas to step down.

However, the side found form after the arrival of Juan Ferrando and managed to finish among the top four teams. They fell short of winning any silverware once again but proved their credentials nonetheless.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five ATK Mohun Bagan players of all time.

#5 Arindam Bhattacharya (Goalkeeper)

The former ATK Mohun Bagan custodian clinched the Golden Glove despite his side finishing second to Mumbai City FC on both occasions in the 2020-21 season. Arindam recorded 10 clean sheets in 23 matches, including 59 saves, in that season. The former Mariners custodian was a dependable man for Habas and kept his place in the team throughout the season.

#4 Carl McHugh (Midfielder)

The Irish midfielder has proved to be an asset for the Kolkata-based outfit, playing outside his natural position when needed. Carl McHugh has been deployed as the primary centre-back and left centre-back in the back three during the absence of Tiri. McHugh has a 'never back down' attitude and this is visible in the way he approaches every match.

#3 Pritam Kotal (Defender)

Pritam Kotal has been one of the best Indian defenders to have donned the ATK Mohun Bagan shirt. The versatile stopper, who has also been deployed at right-back, leads the side from the back.

His ability to shadow opponents and minimize their threats is something not many in the league can do as dexterously. Kotal has managed to be consistent over the years and has been rewarded with the captain's armband from time to time.

Having signed a contract extension recently, Kotal remains faithful to the Green and Maroon Brigade and looks irreplacable currently.

#2 Tiri (Defender)

The Spanish centre-back has been one of the finest defenders in the green and maroon colors of ATK Mohun Bagan. Tiri leads the side from the back, usually initiating attacks during the build-up phase. The 31-year-old, who is currently nursing an injury, has been indispensable to the Mariners' endeavors overs the years.

Tiri's ability to spot his teammates in the final third and make accurate passes helps the side while in possession. His off-the-ball work has helped the Mariners as well, making it difficult for the opposition to create chances.

#1 Roy Krishna (Forward)

The Fijian ace was truly a star for ATK Mohun Bagan before he departed for Bengaluru FC recently.

Roy Krishna bagged 21 goals in 39 appearances for the Kolkata-based outfit. He was lethal and provided a much-needed edge to the side up front. Krishna was a threat to the opposition defenders due to his physical prowess and made it immensely difficult for opponents to take the ball away from him.

His contributions in a green and maroon shirt cannot be put down to just numbers. Krishna has also been one of the deadliest strikers in the history of the league.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far