ISL 2022-23: Top 5 Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) players of all time

Since making their debut in the Indian Super League (ISL) in the 2014 season, Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) have established themselves as one of the most passionate clubs in the country. Although the Yellow Army are yet to win the ISL title, they have come close to getting their hands on the coveted trophy on multiple occasions.

In the very first ISL season itself, the Blasters faced Atletico de Kolkata in the final only to lose 1-0, with Mohammad Rafique scoring an injury-time winner. Two years later, KBFC once again lost to the Kolkata outfit in the final, this time 4-3 on penalties. Last year, under the tutelage of Ivan Vukomanovic, they were minutes away from winning the title against Hyderabad FC. However, they once again ended up losing the summit clash on penalties.

Despite the lack of silverware, the Blasters have always attracted some great players.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five Kerala Blasters FC players of all time.

#5 Jeakson Singh (Midfielder)

Although Jeakson Singh is still just 21, the defensive midfielder has already established himself as one of the best players to don the Blasters outfit.

Owing to his consistency, the Manipur-born lad has gone on to make 48 ISL appearances for KBFC.

His calmness and composure on the ball have made him an invaluable part of Vukomanovic's squad. The youngster is only expected to keep growing in the coming years.

#4 CK Vineeth (Forward)

The Kannur-born forward announced his arrival at the national level during his time at Bengaluru FC. However, soon after, CK Vineeth was roped in by the Blasters.

Despite having a difficult start to his time with the Yellow Army, Vineeth soon evolved into one of the most consistent and hardworking players at the club.

In 43 ISL appearances, the 34-year-old scored 11 goals. He is KBFC's second-highest goalscorer of all time.

#3 Sandesh Jhingan (Defender)

The Chandigarh-born defender evolved into one of the best centre-backs in the country during his days with the Blasters.

Sandesh Jhingan won the Emerging Player of the Year award in the inaugural edition of the ISL. He was in the Blasters' starting lineup for the 2014 ISL final, but could not prevent Atletico de Kolkata from clinching the title.

He went on to make 78 appearances for the club, more than any other player in KBFC’s history.

#2 Bartholomew Ogbeche (Forward)

In just a single season, Bartholomew Ogbeche attained cult status at KBFC.

The Nigerian forward joined the Blasters ahead of the 2019-20 season and thrived under then-head coach Eelco Schattorie. He scored 15 goals and assisted once in just 16 matches.

The 37-year-old instantly became a fan-favorite at Kerala Blasters and still remains so after all these years despite now playing for Hyderabad FC.

#1 Sahal Abdul Samad (Midfielder)

Over the years, Sahal Abdul Samad's name has become synonymous with Kerala Blasters FC. After his exploits in the 2017 Santosh Trophy, the young midfielder was immediately roped in by the Blasters.

Sahal made his way up the ranks from the KBFC reserve team and soon became a pivotal part of the senior side.

At just 25, he is already the second-highest capped player in the KBFC squad. Sahal's consistency and moments of brilliance have made him one of the most beloved players in all of Kerala and across the country.

