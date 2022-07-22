ISL 2022-23: What will Alvaro Vazquez bring to FC Goa

After his eventful sojourn with Kerala Blasters FC last season, Spanish forward Alvaro Vazquez joined FC Goa ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season. When the Gaurs set eyes on a player, it's given that there's a certain value added to the signing, far from just glitz and glamor.

The 31-year-old striker was the first foreign signing of the summer transfer window. Since then, however, the club has managed to wrap up their entire foreign contingent, including Iker Guarrotxena, Fares Arnaout, and Noah Sadaoui.

With the right mix of youth, experience, a bit of dazzle, and with Carlos Pena at the helm, Goa might just be challenging for the ultimate prize.

However, for them to go all the way in the ISL, the Gaurs will need Alvaro at his goal-scoring best. The Barcelona-born forward has shown he has all the necessary skills at his disposal, but it's up to Pena and his teammates to unlock Vazquez's fullest potential.glamor

Alvaro Vazquez flaunted his all-round game through his Kerala Blasters FC spell

When Alvaro Vazquez made his way into the Indian Super League with Kerala Blasters FC ahead of the 2021-22 season, Indian fans expected to see a clinical striker at best. However, the RCD Espanyol graduate offered a lot more technicality on the pitch.

The Spaniard combined delightfully with Jorge Pereyra Díaz and the duo, along with Adrian Luna, powered the Blasters to the ISL final. Alvaro appeared in 23 matches last season, scoring eight goals and assisting twice.

The former Getafe man didn't operate like a usual No. 9 inside the box. He dropped deep, vehemently switched sides with Diaz, and was extremely judicious with his passing in the final third.

The Spanish center-forward is also a free-wheeling shooter of the ball. He recorded 70 shots throughout last season, the second-highest in the league. Not just heavy frequency, but Alvaro also manages to hit the target on most occasions. He had 32 shots on target, the joint-highest in the league.

Vazquez is a smart mover in the opposition half. He can either drift wide and create space for his partners or hog the limelight inside the box with some audacious volleys.

His all-round performance was signified by the fact that he registered the second-highest number of crosses in the team (29) while playing in a central role.

How does Alvaro Vazquez fit into Carlos Pena's system at FC Goa?

What system Carlos Pena will opt for at his new club is still a bit of a mystery. However, one thing's for sure, FC Goa will not shy away from playing their usual possession-based football that they've perfected for so many years.

Even last season, when the Gaurs were going through a rough patch, they continued to dominate possession against their opponents.

During the previous season, Jorge Ortiz led the line for the Goan club, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 15 matches. However, the lack of an able striker to partner Ortiz upfront eventually led to the downfall of the Guars.

However, Ortiz didn't put a step wrong during the spell. Hence, his departure was a huge blow for FC Goa ahead of the new season.

Still, Alvaro Vazquez could fit into the mould required by Goa to lead the attacking line. When compared to Ortiz, who had 1.6 shots on target per game, Vazquez was registering a similar 1.5 shots on target.

Both the Spaniards created three big chances throughout the season, but Ortiz had 1.9 key passes per 90, in comparison to 0.8 by Vazquez.

Vazquez's creative numbers might seem a bit dim when compared to Ortiz's. However, it's important to take into consideration that the former KBFC man operated more as a central figure in the box, while Ortiz orchestrated from deep and was a pivotal part of Goa's build-up play.

With the likes of Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui, and even Edu Bedia from deep, Alvaro Vazquez can just focus on operating in and around the opposition box this season.

FC Goa have quality ball carriers in the aforementioned players, and the former Espanyol man must be licking his lips and waiting to pounce on those deliveries.

