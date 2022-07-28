ISL 2022-23: What will Jorge Pereyra Diaz bring to Mumbai City FC?

If anyone's near the radar of Mumbai City FC, you must believe that they're a bloody good player or will definitely turn into one. The Islanders go very smartly about their business in the transfer window, assembling some of the best players in the league.

However, after an underwhelming outing in the previous season, head coach Des Buckingham has slightly altered his approach. The Islanders have been securing the services of foreigners who have already proven their worth in the league.

Following a similar pattern of selection, Mumbai City FC recently acquired the services of former Kerala Blasters FC star Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz has established himself as a dynamic forward

Since making his way into the ISL in 2021, the Argentine forward's dynamic range was unlike anything Indian fans had seen. Jorge Pereyra Diaz joined Kerala Blasters FC on loan, snapping up eight goals and a single assist in 21 appearances.

His heatmap from the previous season sheds light on his movement in the Blasters frontline. While Alvaro Vazquez was deputized more as the central figure under Ivan Vukomanovic, Pereyra Diaz was switching duties with Adrian Luna and operating as a shadow striker.

The pivotal role of the 31-year-old was to occupy the space between the opposition defense and midfield by roaming out of his position and carving open defenses.

Diaz is also a capable finisher and can test keepers at regular intervals. His work rate off the ball allowed Kerala Blasters to thrive in transition phases and not be caught on the counters.

The Argentine registered 1.9 shots per game, along with 1.3 key passes per game, showcasing his creativity and ability to pull the trigger when necessary. With 36 shots in 21 games, Diaz had the second-highest shot amongst Kerala Blasters players.

The former Lanus even completed 68% attempted dribbles throughout the ISL season, posting 1.1 successful dribbles per game. However, for Mumbai City FC to return to their glory days, Jorge will have to be at his usual driving best, operating in between the opposition lines.

How will Jorge Pereyra Diaz fit into Des Buckingham's system at Mumbai City FC?

Under Buckingham, the Islanders have lined up in a flexible 4-2-3-1 system throughout the previous season. The double pivot in midfield has helped MCFC in transition.

However, they lacked forward players who could fit into multiple roles. While the likes of Igor Angulo and Diego Mauricio were out-and-out box strikers, Cassio Gabriel was an orthodox creative midfielder.

However, with the latest recruitments, Mumbai City FC have opted for flexible forwards. Alongside Greg Stewart, who played as the second striker behind Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jorge Pereyra Diaz can form a formidable duo upfront.

With their workrate and movement off the ball, the defenders will have a tough time marking them.

As most teams in the ISL defend with two banks of four defenders, Diaz and Stewart can make runs between the lines. It will be a pure headache for the opposition to contain these two elite ball carriers.

