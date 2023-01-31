Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 league leaders Mumbai City FC announced the signing of Hardik Bhatt on loan from I-League club Rajasthan United until the end of the 2022-23 season on Monday, January 30.

Bhatt was expectedly pleased after seizing the move to the club who are cruising towards the ISL League Shield this season. The 25-year-old spoke to the MCFC media team:

“It’s a proud moment for me to join Mumbai City, a club from a city that I call home. It is no secret that Mumbai City are an ambitious club. I am a Mumbaikar and I know what this club means to the city of Mumbai."

Hardik further added:

"I am certain that I will be giving my 100% for the badge and I want to help the club in my time here to achieve success. I want to thank Rajasthan United for all the support they have extended and I cannot wait to get started with this new and exciting chapter of my career."

But who is this young individual that the Islanders have quietly snapped up during the winter transfer window?

Hardik Bhatt could become the permanent solution for Mumbai City FC in the right-back spot

Despite having an enviable squad depth, Des Buckingham has struggled to find a permanent solution for the right-back spot.

Although Vignesh Dakshinamurthy has started quite a few games this season, the gaffer seems to have started looking at alternative options. So much so that even midfielder Vinit Rai operated as a makeshift right-back during an ISL match.

Even Mandar Rao Desai hasn't been particularly impressive during his rare starts. Hence, Buckingham has opted to bring in a new face to fill the gaping hole.

Hardik Bhatt has been impressive for Rajasthan United FC so far in the I-League. The young full-back has started 10 matches for the Desert Warriors in the league this season.

Hardik also put in impressive performances at the 2022 Durand Cup as Rajasthan qualified from a group featuring ISL heavyweights like ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal FC, and the Islanders themselves.

The Mumbai-born defender began his professional career with ARA FC in the I-League second division. Soon after, he went on to sign for FC Bengaluru United in 2019, where he made eight appearances and scored two goals.

His final stint before ultimately moving to Rajasthan United FC in December 2021 was with Hyderya Kashmir FC. After signing for the Desert Warriors, Hardik rarely featured for the club in his first season under then head coach Fran Bonet. But after his exploits in the Durand Cup, Rajasthan started to take notice of the talent in hand and so did Mumbai City from a distance.

Now, the Highlanders have ultimately landed their man, who could become a mainstay in their backline over the years.

