ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Head-to-head and numbers you need to know

Reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan SG will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Under the guidance of Juan Ferrando, Mohun Bagan have had a dream start to their 2023-24 ISL campaign, winning their first two matches and currently leading the points table. They beat Punjab FC 3-1 before securing a 1-0 win against Bengaluru FC.

In contrast, Chennaiyin FC have had a disappointing start to their ISL season, suffering defeats against Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC. The Marina Machans are yet to find the back of the net, posing significant concerns for head coach Owen Coyle. The lack of goals is a troubling sign for Chennaiyin, who must address the issues promptly before the situation worsens.

Although Coyle's side will be eager to secure a win against Mohun Bagan, it will undoubtedly be a challenging task as they face one of the best teams in the league.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Head-to-head

Both teams have played six matches against each other, with Chennaiyin winning once and Mohun Bagan emerging victorious twice. Three games have ended in a stalemate.

Chennaiyin FC: 1

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 2

Draws: 3

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Key Players to Watch:

Anirudh Thapa: Formerly the poster boy of Chennai, Anirudh Thapa is now a mariner. He stands out as one of the league's top midfielders, showcasing exceptional skills in short passing, defensive duels, and orchestrating creative attacks in the final third.

With eight goals and 12 assists in the ISL, he has proven his mettle. Thapa also displayed his defensive prowess with a crucial goal-line clearance against Bengaluru FC. His versatility and leadership qualities make him a vital asset for Mohun Bagan.

Jason Cummings: The Australian striker was recruited by Mohun Bagan early in the summer, and he has quickly made his mark. Jason Cummings delivered standout performances in the Durand Cup and AFC group stages, netting nine goals for the Mariners.

In the current ISL edition, he has already contributed with a goal and an assist. His form and ability to find the back of the net make him a player to watch out for in this upcoming match.