ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC head-to-head and numbers you need to know

After being held to a disappointing stalemate with NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC are raring to return to winning ways in their upcoming ISL 2023-24 clash against Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi on Friday, October 27.

The Blasters, despite going behind early on, managed to crawl back into the encounter against the Highlanders through a strike from Danish Farooq. However, a controversially denied penalty ended up costing the Yellow Army and they had to settle for just a point.

Meanwhile, Kerala started off their campaign with a 2-1 victory against arch-rivals Bengaluru FC, before registering another 1-0 win against Jamshedpur FC. Their only loss so far has come against defending Shield winners Mumbai City FC.

The Juggernauts, on the other hand, are seventh in the league standings having played three matches. They've won, drawn, and lost a tie each. Odisha are coming into the fixture on the back of a 3-2 defeat against FC Goa in the ISL and a stunning 6-1 win over Maziya in the AFC Cup. They will now need to channelize their momentum into the upcoming fixture.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head

Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC have squared off in the Indian Super League on 20 separate occasions, with the Yellow Army narrowly edging Kalinga Warriors in the wins tally.

Matches Played: 20

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 7

Odisha FC wins: 6

Draws: 7

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Top goalscorers this season

Kerala Blasters FC: Adrian Luna (2), Danish Farooq (2).

Odisha FC: Jerry Mawihmingthanga (2).

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Stats and numbers from 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Sachin Suresh (9 – KBFC), Amrinder Singh (7 – )FC).

Most assists: Adrian Luna (1 – KBFC), Puitea (1 – OFC)

Most tackles: Milos Drincic (7 – KBFC), Amey Ranawade (8 – OFC)