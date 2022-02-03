Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Who will win today's ISL match?

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in match no. 80 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium in Fatorda. The Islanders are coming back into action after their last outing ended in a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC. The Mariners will be a confident side after the derby day delight.

Both sides are currently sitting outside the top four and will seek a win in order to get back on track. Des Buckingham's side have made a few signings to bolster their chances of going ahead in the competition.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Head-to-Head

The Mariners have played the Islanders four times so far. The Islanders have come out on top on every single occasion. The most recent clash between the two ISL teams was the ISL 2021-22 first leg where the Kolkata-based side lost 5-1.

Matches played: 4

ATK Mohun Bagan FC wins: 0

Mumbai City FC wins: 4

Draws: 0

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Lineups

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Tiri , Subhasish Bose, Manvir Singh, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Liston Colaco, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna.

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Amey Ranawade, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Prediction

The pre-match conditions for the two teams are pretty similar, although the Islanders have been going through a rough patch for a longer period of time. The Mariners will be confident after coming back to win the derby after conceding first.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 1-3 ATK Mohun Bagan

Edited by Diptanil Roy