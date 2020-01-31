ISL BREAKING NEWS: FC Goa sack Sergio Lobera

Sergio Lobera

ISL league leaders FC Goa have sacked their head coach Sergio Lobera, it is understood. The Spaniard leaves after nearly three full seasons in charge of the Gaurs and leaves them top of the standings with three games to play this season.

Lobera joined Goa at the start of the 2017-18 season, and straight away, implemented his blue-print on Goa, with a stunning brand of attacking football, led by the talismanic Ferran Corominas, who has scored 50 goals for the club now.

Goa lost to Chennaiyin FC in the semifinal in the 2017-18 season, and then lost to Bengaluru FC in the final in 2018-19, but Lobera eventually did win his first piece of silverware with the club, when they lifted the Super Cup in Bhubaneswar, defeating Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in the final.

It is understood that Lobera's contract was terminated after a breakdown in his relationship with the club management, while there are also reports that some also raised complaints to the club hierarchy, about Lobera, and that was the final straw, with the trigger being pulled by the coach.

The timing is curious, given that there are only three games left in the regular season, and that Goa finishing top would give them the privilege of being in the group stages of next season's AFC Champions League.

Derrick Pereira is set to be handed over the reins for the rest of the ISL campaign.