ISL: Carlos Delgado re-signs for Odisha FC ahead of upcoming season

The season of homecoming continued for Odisha FC as they announced the return of Carlos Delgado to the team for the upcoming 2022-23 Indian Super League season on Sunday.

The Spaniard was on loan with the Juggernauts during the 2019-20 season and will now be reunited with Josep Gombau at the club.

In his first season in the ISL, the veteran center-back amassed 1389 minutes of game time in over 16 matches. With a goal to his name, Carlos had 635 passes combined with 837 touches and a whopping passing accuracy of 86.45%.

The Andalusia-born player joined Málaga CF's youth system at the age of 15 before making his professional debut for the club’s B side more than a decade ago. The defender went on to represent the reserve sides of Real Valladolid, UD Almeria, and also had a stint with Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam.

However, he returned to Spain in 2012 and joined the Valencia B team. Delgado eventually made his way up the ladder and made his senior debut for the club in a UEFA Champions League match against Lille.

After his stint in India, Carlos returned to Spanish football, playing for the Atlético Baleares. A few days back, the Spanish third-tier club announced that the center-back had received an ’irrejectable offer' from an Indian club.

So now he his back and his addition will definitely give the Odisha FC fans reasons for happiness. A ball-playing centre-back like Delgado will bring much-needed calm and composure to the Juggarnauts backline.

"Very happy that he decided to return to us" - Head coach Josep Gombau on the signing for Carlos Delgado

Odisha FC also recently announced the arrival of their new head coach Josep Gombau. The Spanish gaffer had managed the Juggarnauts earlier in the 2019-20 season when they finished sixth. Gombau instantly became a fan-favourite for the brand of football he produced. Carlos Delgado was a pivotal part of that Odisha side too.

Speaking about pairing up with the veteran defender once again, the new OFC boss said:

"First of all, I would like to welcome Carlos back to the club. As a coach, I am very happy that he decided to return to us. He is a player who has a lot of talent and experience in playing in the Indian Super League. Carlos is someone who knows very well what kind of football we want to play and implement at Odisha FC."

"I want to wish him a very successful year here at the Juggernauts," Josep concluded.

