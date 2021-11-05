ISL Emerging Player Award winners list

The eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is scheduled to commence on 19th November. ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Kerala Blasters FC in the season opener at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

With a new season of India's premier football league around the corner, let's take a look at the recipients of the Emerging Player Award from the past seasons of the ISL.

For those wondering what the award is, the Emerging Player Award is presented to the best youngster of the season. Three players from Kerala Blasters FC, two from Chennaiyin FC and one each from ATK and Northeast United FC have won the award since the inception of the Indian top-tier league in 2014.

Here are the past winners:

2014 - Sandesh Jhingan (Kerala Blasters FC)

Sandesh Jhingan in action for KBFC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

The Indian centre-back won the ISL Emerging Player Award during the inaugural edition of the league. He played the complete 90 minutes during his 10 appearances for the Kerala-based club during ISL 2014.

Sandesh Jhingan played a key role in guiding the side to the playoffs, having finished fourth in the points table with 19 points. The club defeated Chennaiyin FC 4-3 on aggregate in the semifinals. However, Mohammed Rafique's 90+5th minute goal in the final against ATK denied Kerala the title.

2015 - Jeje Lalpekhlua (Chennaiyin FC)

Jeje Lalpekhlua in action for Chennaiyin FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Former Chennaiyin FC striker Jeje Lalpekhlua was presented with the Emerging Player Award during the 2015 edition of the ISL. The Indian striker scored three goals and assisted twice during the season. He provided his teammates with good support throughout the season, which helped the Marina Machans lift the trophy.

The Chennai-based club finished third in the table with 22 points from 14 matches. They defeated ATK 4-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals. Moreover, the club brushed past FC Goa 3-2 in the summit clash to lift the trophy.

2016 - Jerry Lalrinzuala (Chennaiyin FC)

Jerry Lalrinzuala in action for Chennaiyin FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Chennaiyin FC left-back Jerry Lalrinzuala won the ISL Emerging Player Award during the 2016 edition of the competition. The young Indian defender was the lone bright spot for the Marina Machans. The club finished seventh in the points table, having won only three out of their 14 league phase matches.

2017/18 - Lalruatthara (Kerala Blasters FC)

Lalruatthara during a training season with Kerala Blasters FC (Image Courtesy: OFC Media)

The young Indian defender from Mizoram had a great 2017/18 season with Kerala Blasters FC, having played full 90 minutes during his 17 appearances.

Lalruatthara was the best defender from the Kerala-based outfit that season. However, his efforts weren't enough to guide the side into the semis. They finished sixth with 25 points from 18 matches.

2018/19 - Sahal Abdul Samad (Kerala Blasters FC)

Sahal Abdul Samad in KBFC jersey after a match (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Young Indian sensation Sahal Abdul Samad was adjudged the emerging player of the ISL 2018/19 season. He achieved it in his second ISL season and has only improved in leaps and bounds since then.

Samad made 17 appearances for the Kerala-based side. He scored one goal, which came in as a winning cause against Chennaiyin FC. The 24-year-old is known for his passing and crossing skills. He'll look to help the Blasters lift their first ISL trophy during the upcoming edition of the league.

2019/20 - Sumit Rathi (ATK)

Sumit Rathi in action (in black) (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Sumit Rathi won the Emerging Player of the Season award after playing a crucial role in guiding ATK to their third ISL trophy.

The Indian centre-back played 11 matches for the former champions and was a vital cog in helping them get past all hurdles that season. Sumit was as strong as a wall and didn't allow the opponents to reach the goal post.

2020/21 - Lalengmawia Ralte (NorthEast United FC)

Lalengmawia Ralte in action for NorthEast United FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Lalengmawia Ralte, commonly known as Apuia among fans, led his side from the front during the previous edition of the Indian Super League. He started all 20 matches for the Highlanders and contributed to his side with several accurate passes, dribbles and crosses.

The 21-year-old scored a goal last season as well, which came against Kerala Blasters FC. The young Indian midfielder wore the arm-band on two occasions and is a frontline option to lead the club during the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League.

