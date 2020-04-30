ISL: FC Goa's Hugo Boumous can't wait to play football again

Hugo Boumous spearheaded FC Goa's ISL charge

In February 2020, FC Goa represented an irresistible attacking outfit that had waltzed past each opposition in its path. At that juncture, the Gaurs couldn’t stop scoring and were regularly making the net bulge in the ISL.

During that phase, Ferran Corominas inevitably hogged the limelight courtesy his goal-scoring exploits. Yet, it was a diminutive Frenchman aka Hugo Boumous who cast himself as FC Goa’s ultimate protagonist.

Unfortunately, though, days before the Gaurs’ clutch ISL semi-final clash against Chennaiyin FC, the midfielder injured himself, meaning that he missed the first leg against the Marina Machans. Subsequently, FC Goa wilted to a chastening 3-0 defeat at Chennai.

A week later, armed with the presence of the Frenchman, the Gaurs pulled out all the stops to overturn the deficit, only to fall agonizingly short. In fact, during that encounter, Hugo Boumous, who had managed to get himself fit, again succumbed to injury.

Thus, one would have reckoned that the Frenchman would’ve found it hard to mentally recov from that defeat. Yet, as the entire world is encapsulated by the coronavirus, Hugo Boumous highlighted the importance of staying positive and focusing on the tasks at hand.

“There is no good time to get injured. It was bitter sweet when I picked up the injury. We were really in the groove and it hurt how it ended. Everyone put in a serious effort and of course, we were disappointed at getting knocked out after putting in such a valiant effort. I have been on the comeback trail ever since. The quarantine means I don’t have to focus much on the ball. That gives me a more level playing field as I look solely to get back into shape,” Boumous told Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat.

Hugo Boumous enjoyed a stellar individual ISL season

However, he was also quick to point out the aspects that went right for FC Goa throughout the course of the 2019-20 ISL season, wherein they became the first Indian club to enroll themselves for the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

“It was a real intense campaign and no doubt, my best in India so far. Thankfully, I was able to stay fit throughout the league phase and help the club in to the AFC Champions League. Next season is big for us. Can’t wait to get back and start playing football again,” Boumous added.

Furthermore, the Frenchman talked about what he was up to, during the quarantine and how he was using it as an opportunity to spend time with his family and friends.

“As much as I want to go out, I cannot. I have to be responsible for the people around me. These are testing times and this is a fight we need to fight together. So it has been largely spending time with family at my home. I miss a lot of time with my family when I am away in India. Normally, I like to explore the world. This year with vacation not in the offering, it gives me a lot of time to spend with my family and friends,” Boumous elaborated.

Subsequently, one couldn’t help but delve a little deeper into what hobbies Hugo Boumous was pursuing and whether those involved playing FIFA, which has gained even more popularity over the past few months.

“I have been trying to read a lot of books in my time at home. I have tried my hand at cooking and looking after the garden. There is also the PS4, on which I play video games. I love playing FIFA. It’s something that is helping me pass my time these days during the quarantine. I love playing with PSG in the game,” he commented.

Hugo Boumous can't wait to get back on the football pitch

Thus, at the end of an excellent conversation, one couldn’t help but marvel at the way Hugo Boumous had picked himself up after the disappointment of the 2019-20 ISL season and had crafted his way towards getting himself back in pristine shape, ahead of another gruelling campaign.

For much of the previous ISL campaign, the Frenchman embodied the expansive brand of football FC Goa preach. Though it meant that they ultimately died by it, one expects the club to again live by that sword come the 2020-21 term.

After all, nothing fuels the fire for success as much as failure and in Hugo Boumous’ words, one can’t wait for football to be back and for the next ISL season to be upon us.