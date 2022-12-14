ISL Golden Boot 2022-23 list: Top-scorers in the league after matchweek 10

No prize for guessing, but Chennaiyin FC's talisman Abdenasser El Khayati has disrupted the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 scoring charts with his hat-trick over the weekend against NorthEast United FC.

The Dutch midfielder currently leads the Golden Boot race with seven goals from just six appearances. Having played just 318 minutes so far, El Khayati averages a goal every 45.3 minutes in the ISL.

Out of his three goals against the Highlanders, the first was the result of a well-timed run in the opposition, while the other two were two stunning long-range efforts.

The 33-year-old creative midfielder is closely followed in the goalscoring charts by Mumbai City FC's Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who has six goals from nine matches. The Argentine forward didn't play in the last matchweek but will have a chance to climb up the charts when the Islanders next lock horns with East Bengal.

Speaking of the Kolkata giants, their talismanic forward, Cleiton Silva, is tied on five goals with Petar Sliskovic, Noah Wail Sadaoui, and Dimitrios Diamantakos. Apart from Cleiton, all three other players were on the scoresheet in the past matchweek for their respective clubs.

Diamantakos' strike against Bengaluru FC was the fifth consecutive match in which he scored. The Kerala Blasters FC forward could quickly rise up the scoring charts if he maintains his rich vein of form.

Abdenasser El Khayati's individual quality enough to guide him to the top of the ISL Golden Boots charts

The former Queens Park Rangers midfielder has had a blistering start to life in the ISL.

El Khayati, as mentioned earlier, has racked up ridiculous numbers given his time on the pitch. But keeping the midfielder's individual form aside, Chennaiyin FC haven't had the best of starts to the season.

The Marina Machans are lingering just outside the top six with 13 points from nine games. Furthermore, the performances of most Chennaiyin FC players, especially the Indian contingent, have been underwhelming so far this season.

However, with the form El Khayati is in, his individual quality might just be enough to drag his club into the top six, while he himself maintains his spot at the top of the goalscoring charts.

