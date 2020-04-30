ISL: Hyderabad FC player dues revealed; club responds 

Several Hyderabad FC players have not been paid their dues by the club

A few days ago, Sportskeeda had reported that ISL club Hyderabad FC had defaulted in payments to their players for the 2019-20 season of the ISL.

Now, Sportskeeda has gotten access to a report and has discovered the exact amounts that the club has to pay to their foreign contingent, including the coaching staff.

According to the report drafted by the AIFF player status committee, several of Hyderabad FC’s current players have dues in excess of $50,000, with Marcelinho topping that list. The Brazilian play-maker, who represented one of the club’s premier attackers, has not received payment worth $202,000.

Marcelinho’s compatriot, Bobo is next on the list with the striker having $108,750 due. Elsewhere, the likes of Marko Stankovic and Matthew Kilgallon have $72,800 and $59,525, respectively as their out-standing balance. Giles Barnes’ dues also tally up to $52,430, thereby making the cumulative amount for players add up to nearly half a million US Dollars.

Kilgallon's father had earlier raised the issue of unpaid salaries

Furthermore, the coaching staff at the ISL outfit also seem to have not been paid in full. Phil Brown, who was sacked mid-way through their ISL campaign, has an out-standing amount of $89,888 whereas Neil McDonald and Aiden Davison have to be paid $33,025 and $28,500 respectively.

Phil Brown was sacked in January 2020

In addition, Hyderabad FC would have to pay Phil Brown $22,222 as compensation, in lieu of the termination agreement after the Englishman was given the boot in January 2020.

Here is the list of the amount that each personnel need to be paid by the club.

1. Marcelinho - $202,000

2. Bobo - $108,750

3. Phil Brown - $89,888

4. Marko Stankovic - $72,800

5. Matthew Kilgallon - $59,525

6. Giles Barnes - $52,430

7. Neil McDonald - $33,025

8. Aiden Davison - $28,500

Hyderabad FC's response

The club has endured a wretched start to their ISL adventure and weeks after finishing at the foot of the ISL table, they now find themselves embroiled in an off-field financial dispute. When approached by Sportskeeda for a comment, Hyderabad FC’s Chief Operating Officer Nitin Pant replied,

“We are in receipt of the orders which we feel may be short on due consideration to the operational hindrances at hand for us as an entity to even attempt catalyzing an amicable resolution. We have not yet been given a formal hearing either on phone or on video conferencing, and we would hope to have the opportunity to arrive at a solution post proper hearing, especially on account of the current global situation. I am sure our team will be able to gain empathy from the concerned committee and we assure we will make the best efforts to arrive at a solution soon," he said.

It remains to be seen what action the club takes and how it clears its dues, especially as they enter a new era under the stewardship of Albert Roca. The Spaniard will take over the reins at the start of the 2020-21 ISL season and would hope to establish Hyderabad FC as a potent force in the Indian footballing landscape.

For now, though, it seems that those aspects might have to wait a tad, considering the club has a monumental financial dispute to resolve.