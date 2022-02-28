ISL 2021/22: Super-sub Javier Siverio gives Hyderabad FC the cutting edge

Unsurprisingly, Hyderabad FC (HFC) became the first team this season to seal a spot in the Indian Super League semifinals, on Thursday. The Nizams have a lot going for them. The head coach is an astute thinker with an exuberant group of young Indian players and six foreign players with mature heads on their shoulders.

Yet, Manolo Marquez's men have exceeded all expectations this season with their breathtaking brand of expansive and attacking football.

Bartholomew Ogbeche's goalscoring acumen and the attacking potential of full-backs Akash Mishra and Asish Rai have quite frequently grabbed eyeballs. However, Javier Siverio and his ability to influence games off the bench have often gone under the radar.

When Manolo Marquez signed Siverio ahead of the 2021-22 season, there was instant curiosity about how the Spanish gaffer would deploy the new forward in the presence of veteran Bart Ogbeche. But the role that the head coach handed over to the Spaniard was what gave Hyderabad FC the cutting edge.

While Ogbeche was the first name on the team sheet, Marquez decided to utilize Siverio as a substitute from the very begining. Having worked with the lanky forward earlier at Las Palmas’ U-19 side, the HFC boss knew what the Tenerife-born footballer had to offer on the pitch.

The 24-year-old has lived up to the coach's expectations and turned himself into a lethal super-sub. He has scored four goals and provided one assist in 14 appearances off the bench. Having the ability to influence games regularly, off the pitch, is a different and often less-talked about quality. Javier Siverio has made it his bread and butter.

Javier Siverio deciding games off the bench

Javier Siverio has proven to be a super-sub for Hyderabad FC this season (Image: Twitter: Javier Siverio)

Before jumping into discussing Siverio and his exploits, it's only fair to mention that Bartholomew Ogbeche is no less of a headache for the defenders. Although 37, the Nigerian forward constantly keeps the centre-backs engaged as long as he is on the field.

Why mention this? Well, Ogbeche's continuous runs that breach the opposition's defense wear out the defenders deep into the game. That's where Javier Siverio comes in.

The young centre-forward can step onto the pitch and instantly start working on those worn-out defenders. One error of judgment and Siverio has the ability to create a goal-bound chance out of thin air.

Indian Super League @IndSuperLeague



Javi Siverio scored for the third time this season after coming off the bench



#ATKMBHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball SUPER-SUBJavi Siverio scored for the third time this season after coming off the bench SUPER-SUB 💪Javi Siverio scored for the third time this season after coming off the bench ⚽😱#ATKMBHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/WjCvnRwe2A

Case in point - the Spaniard's equalizer against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) earlier this season. In the 91st minute, when the Mariners were leading 2-1, Siverio sneaked past two ATKMB defenders and headed home a cross from Akash Mishra to seal the draw.

Earlier in the season, Siverio had scored a goal each against NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC after coming off the bench. Although those goals did not essentially decide the fate of those games, they were, nevertheless, admirable.

After his game-saving performance against the Mariners, Siverio yet again turned into a super-sub in Hyderabad FC's last game against Kerala Blasters (KBFC). The Nizams were up by a goal and after Siverio came on in the second half, he doubled the lead in the 87th minute. The goal eventually went on to decide the game after KBFC pulled a goal back in the dying moments.

Challenges of being super-sub

Javier Siverio (left) has mastered the art of being a substitute forward for his team

The art of becoming a super-sub is not an everyday occurrence. The likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández made a name out of their ability to influence the game off the bench.

When a footballer comes on as a substitute, it's common for him to lack rhythm or be unable to read the tempo of the game. Turning into a super-sub demands footballers to have the ability to assess the situation even when off the pitch. It also requires the ability to analyze the demands on him before he joins the match.

Siverio has mastered that art and it gives Hyderabad FC an added advantage going into the business end of the season.

