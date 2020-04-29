Juan Ferrando

FC Goa's search for their head coach seems to be coming to an end as they are on the verge of appointing Juan Ferrando. The 39-year-old is set to be installed at the helm for the 2020-21 ISL season, Sportskeeda has learnt.

Towards the end of the 2019-20 campaign, FC Goa parted ways with Sergio Lobera. Clifford Miranda was appointed in his stead on a temporary basis as the Gaurs succumbed to Chennaiyin FC in the semi-final.

Subsequently, FC Goa began their search for a manager and they received more than 100 applications for the same. However, Juan Ferrando now seems primed to take over the reins.

"FC Goa had hundreds of applicants since Sergio Lobera parted ways with the club, but considering the style of play and track record, Juan Ferrando seems to be the best option to move forward," a source close to the club said.

Ferrando came through the ranks at Espanyol but was forced to quit football at the age of 18 due to several injuries. In the following year, the Spaniard became manager of Catalan side CE Premia.

He finished 17th in the league before taking over Terrassa, who were playing in the same division. In the subsequent season, Ferrando finished 12th with the latter. After spending two years in Catalonia, Ferrando opted to sign for CE L'Hospitalet, who ply their trade in the Spanish fourth division.

His work with Hospitalet was rewarded with a managerial job at Malaga B. His next stint came away at Moldova, before spending his time in Greece and Spain with FC Sherigg Tiraspol, Ergotelis, Deportivo Leonesa, Linares Deportivo. In 2017, he signed for newly formed Volos FC, a side that plays in the Greek top division at present. And, he has been at the club since.

Ferrando is known to prefer an expansive brand of football

FC Goa fans have been treated to an attacking style of play over the years in the ISL. Zico and Sergio Lobera preferred an expansive brand of football and received several plaudits in the process. Thus, the FC Goa faithful would rejoice in the fact that Juan Ferrando also boasts a similar philosophy.

The Gaurs are reportedly on the verge of losing their skipper Mandar Rao Desai and star midfielder Ahmed Jahouh to Mumbai City FC. The club is also yet to extend Ferran Corominas' contract. Hence, it seems that Juan Ferrando has a tough rebuilding job on his hands.