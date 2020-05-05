Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo is seemingly on his way to the Indian Super League after a successful four-year spell with Polish club Gornik Zabrze. A host of ISL clubs, including Kerala Blasters, are keeping a tab on the 36-year-old forward, Sportskeeda has learnt.

Having scored 11 goals in the Polish top tier in 2019-20, Angulo has been a proficient goal-scorer in the league, having joined Gornik Zabrze in 2016. However, with his contract expiring in a month's time, Angulo seems intent on following in the footsteps of fellow Spaniards Ferran Corominas and Borja Fernandez by sealing a transfer to the ISL.

"Several ISL sides including Kerala Blasters are interested in Gornik Zabrze. With many offers on the table already, the forward is carefully assessing his options to find his best suit for the upcoming season," a source close to Sportskeeda said.

Angulo will bring experience to Kerala Blasters

The Spaniard produced eye-catchy displays for Athletic Bilbao's Under-19 side and deservingly earned a senior appearance in the 2002/03 La Liga season. Angulo also played with Fernando Llorente at CD Basconia, a fourth-tier club situated in Basque Country in Spain.

The forward failed to live up to the billing and appeared just four times upon his return to San Memes Stadium from Basconia. In a bid to revive his career, Igor Angulo was loaned out to Gimnastics during the 2005 winter transfer window and Cannes during the 2006 winter transfer window respectively. Igor spent a year with Athletic Bilbao before bidding adieu to his boyhood club in 2008.

Before a foreign move to Cyprus outfit EN Paralimniou in 2014, he plied his trade for three Spanish clubs including Ecija Balompie, CD Numancia, and Real Union. His back-to-back impressive spells with Greek second division clubs Apollon Smyrnis and Platanias helped him earn a move to Poland's top division.

Gornik Zabrze signed him for €350,000 in the 2016 summer transfer window. That paltry sum has proved to be a bargain as Igor Angulo has scored 83 goals and assisted 19 times in 144 games.

Igor Angulo is wanted by several Indian Super League sides, including Kerala Blasters. New Manjappada coach Kibu Vicuna has been searching for a strong centre-forward with goalscoring prowess to partner Bartholomew Ogbeche in the forward line. The former Mohun Bagan boss sees Igor Angulo as a perfect fit.

FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC, Hyderabad FC, and Jamshedpur FC are in the hunt for strikers in the transfer mark. With many offers on the table, Angulo is expected to make up his mind in the coming weeks.