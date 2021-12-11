ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC?

Match 25 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will see ATK Mohun Bagan take on Chennaiyin FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan have had a somewhat decent run so far in the ISL 2021-22 season, winning two games and losing two. They are currently sixth in the points table with six points to their name.

The Mariners started their campaign with two consecutive wins over Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal. But they failed to capitalize on that momentum, suffering a 1-5 defeat against Mumbai City FC and a 1-2 defeat against Jamshedpur FC in their following games.

ATK Mohun Bagan will now have to regroup and fight back in order to climb the charts.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC have looked great so far in the tournament. They stand just above ATKMB in the points table in fifth spot, having won two games and drawn one.

The Marina Machans started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC and a 2-1 triumph over NorthEast United FC. They were then held to a goalless draw by SC East Bengal in their most recent encounter.

Chennaiyin are the only side yet to lose a game and will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Head To Head

ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC have faced each other on two occasions, with ATK winning one game while the other one ended in a draw. They last met in January 2021 where ATK Mohun Bagan came out on top with a 1-0 victory.

When does the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC kick off?

Date: December 11, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa

Where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee