ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Northeast United FC vs FC Goa?

Northeast United FC will square off against FC Goa in Match 17 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Saturday, December 4. The Fatorda Stadium in Goa will play host to this fixture.

Northeast United have managed to grab just a single point from three games so far this season. The Highlanders began their campaign with a 4-2 loss against Bengaluru FC but came back to pick up a point, holding Kerala Blasters to a goalless draw. They then suffered a 2-1 defeat against Chennaiyin FC.

Meanwhile, FC Goa too have put up a below average performance so far, having suffered defeats in both their games. Mumbai City FC crushed them 3-0 in the opening game and the next game was no better with the team losing 3-1 to Jamshedpur FC.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Head To Head

Northeast United and FC Goa have faced each other on 14 occasions. FC Goa has won five of these fixtures while Northeast United have managed two wins.

Seven clashes between the two sides have ended in draws, including the most recent fixture between the two sides back in February. Both teams scored two goals apiece in that ISL 2020-21 fixture.

When does the ISL match between Northeast United FC and FC Goa kick off?

Date: December 4, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

Where to watch Northeast United FC vs FC Goa?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream Northeast United FC vs FC Goa?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

