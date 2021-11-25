ISL 2021-22: When and where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters

NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters will meet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on November 25 in match seven of the ISL 2021-22 season. Both teams come into this fixture having lost their campaign openers.

NorthEast United went down 4-2 to Bengaluru FC, while Kerala Blasters lost 4-2 to ATK Mohun Bagan. Both teams lack discipline in defense and that will be one area they will look to address.

In terms of personnel availability, Northeast United's Federico Gallego and Patrick Flottman were unavailable for the season opener, but the duo are fit and likely to be a part of the matchday squad this week.

Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, will miss out on Rahul KP, who suffered a groin injury during their clash against ATK Mohun Bagan. The team were without Nishu Kumar for the first game, but the player has now returned to training.

ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other on 14 occasions in the past. NorthEast United have won four of those clashes, while Kerala Blasters have won five. The remaining five clashes saw the two teams share points.

The most recent fixture between the two teams ended in a 2-0 win for NorthEast United FC courtesy of first-half goals from Suhair VP and Lalengmawia Ralte.

When does the ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC kick off?

Date: November 25, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar