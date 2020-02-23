ISL News: Goa to host the final on 14th March

M rs. Nita Ambani announced that the 2019-20 ISL final would be held in Goa

On the 23rd of February 2020, Nita Ambani, the Chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited, confirmed that the final of the current edition of the Indian Super League would take place in Goa on the 14th of March 2020. On the occasion, she said,

Goa deserves to host the ISL final. There is no denying that Goa loves its football and we would like to bring the most crucial football event to the city for the people of Goa.

Goa has previously hosted an ISL final and that happened during the second season of the league, wherein the Gaurs locked horns with Chennaiyin FC.

However, the hosts endured heartbreak when the Marina Machans overcame a 2-1 deficit in the dying moments of the encounter to eventually win the contest 3-2.

As for the current season, FC Goa have been in scintillating form, meaning that they comfortably sealed top spot in the ISL league stages with a 5-0 win over Jamshedpur FC on the 19th of February.

Consequently, they also became the first Indian side to enroll themselves for the AFC Champions League, courtesy their standing in the table. Unsurprisingly, Nita Ambani was all praise for the Gaurs, stating,

It has been such a joy to watch FC Goa this season. A fantastic team and the most consistent club in ISL over last six years. My heartiest congratulations to FC Goa’s captain Mandar, their lead goal scorer Coro (Ferran Corominas) and entire squad, coaching staff and the management for winning the first-ever ISL League Shield.

With Chennaiyin getting the better of Mumbai City FC on the 21st, the identity of the four teams participating in the semi-finals has been confirmed, although the line-up remains undecided, courtesy Bengaluru FC’s stalemate against ATK on the 22nd.

The first leg of the semi-finals is slated to be played on the 29th of February and the 1st of March, whereas the return leg would take place on the 7th and 8th of March.