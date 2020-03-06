ISL Semifinal Second Leg: FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

FC Goa have a mountain to climb in the second leg

Faced with a mountain to climb, FC Goa host Chennaiyin FC in the second leg of the first ISL semifinal tie, at Fatorda, with Owen Coyle's team bringing a 4-1 lead with them, after a commanding display at the Marina Arena last week.

Saviour Gama's away goal could yet prove pivotal in the tie, but that was only a tiny skidmark in what was a stunning way for Chennaiyin to say goodbye to their fans, after their last home game of the season.

The Gaurs will hope that they have one more Fatorda night after this semifinal, with the final also scheduled to be played there.

Clifford Miranda has been given a boost with the return to fitness of Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous, while Edu Bedia is also available for selection.

Chennaiyin FC v FC Goa: Match Information

Date: 7th March 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

Chennaiyin FC v FC Goa: Team News

Both teams have no unavailabilities due to suspensions or injuries, and that sets us up for a cracker at Fatorda.

Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous, who both missed the first leg in Chennai, have been training with the full Goa squad, and are expected to return to the starting XI, replacing Manvir Singh and Len Doungel.

Edu Bedia, who had returned to Spain for a personal emergency, is also back in Goa now, and gives Clifford Miranda another option in midfield.

For Chennaiyin, the Owen Coyle machine is operating at fifth gear constantly, and there appears to be little wear and tear. No injuries, no suspension, first XI all fit and firing - and that means there is no need for Coyle to change a combination that has overseen a spectacular revival in the second half of this season.

Chennaiyin FC v FC Goa: Probable Lineups

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

Chennaiyin FC v FC Goa: ISL Form Guide

Chennaiyin FC: W-D-W-W-D

FC Goa: L-W-W-W-W

Chennaiyin FC v FC Goa Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other 17 times before (once in the Super Cup), and Goa lead the head-to-head with nine wins. Chennaiyin beat the Gaurs in the first leg, for the first time in six games between the sides.

Goals from Lucian Goian, Anirudh Thapa, Eli Sabia and Lallianzuala Chhangte put Chennaiyin in command of the tie, in the first leg, before Gama gave Goa some hope.

Chennaiyin FC wins: 7

FC Goa wins: 9

Draws: 1

Chennaiyin FC v FC Goa Prediction

Goa barely lose at Fatorda, but Chennaiyin are perfectly equipped to take advantage on the counter-attack, with the Gaurs sure to go out and play the most attacking football they have all season.

We're predicting a Goa win in the second leg, but not by enough to climb the Everest they left themselves with after the game in Chennai.

Prediction: FC Goa 3-2 Chennaiyin FC