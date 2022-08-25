ISL Transfer News: Kerala Blasters FC ropes in Dimitrios Diamantakos ahead of 2022-23 season

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC have announced the signing of Greek Striker Dimitrios Diamantakos. Diamantakos will be partnering Apostolos Giannou up front for the Yellow Tuskers.

29-year-old Diamantakos started his football journey in with Greek outfit Atromitos Piraeus. In 2009, he joined the youth side of Greek outfit Olympiacos. His performances for the club's U-19 side in the league and the Youth Champions League earned him a contract with the senior team.

He has had loan spells at Greek sides Panionios Athens, Aris Thessaloniki and Ergotelis FC between 2012 and 2014. During this phase, he scored 14 goals in 49 games before returning to Olympiacos.

In 2015, Diamantakos was loaned out to German Bundesliga second Division side Karlsruher SC before making a permanent switch to the German club the following summer.

The Greek forward went on to spend six years in Germany, where he also featured for VFL Bochum and FC St. Pauli. During his stint in Germany, he recorded 34 goals and eight assists in over 100 appearances.

In July 2020, he signed for Croatian top-division side Hajduk Split on a three-year contract and made over 30 appearances for the club. Prior to joining the Blasters, Dimitrios had a loan stint with Israeli side FC Ashdod.

Dimitrios has played at all the age-group levels for the Greek national teams, netting 19 goals in 46 matches.

He was the runner-up at the European U-19 Championship as well as the second top scorer of the tournament. Diamantakos has also played five times for the Greek national team under former Premier League-winning coach Claudio Ranieri.

In a statement, the club's sporting Director Karolis Skinkys commented on the Yellow Tuskers' final foreign recruitment for the 2022-23 season. He said:

"I would like to invite all Kerala fans to congratulate Dimitrios in the best possible way. That’s the quality of what we deserved in this prestigious club. I wish all the best to Dimitrios in this season."

"It’s a big challenge for me" - Kerala Blasters FC's Dimitrios Diamantakos on joining the ISL outfit

Dimitrios shared his excitement in a statement released by the club after penning the deal with Kerala Blasters FC. He said:

"I’m so excited about the new chapter that opens in my career. It’s a big challenge for me. I heard a lot about the club, the amazing fans and the history of the team and I will do everything to achieve our goals."

Diamantakos will join his Kerala Blasters FC teammates in Dubai, subject to travel permissions and a medical.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury