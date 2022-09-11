ISL Transfer News: NorthEast United FC acquire the services of Matt Derbyshire for the 2022-23 season

Earlier today, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit NorthEast United FC announced that the club have acquired the services of Matt Derbyshire for the 2022-23 campaign. The former Blackburn Rovers star is expected to lead Marco Balbul's attack in the upcoming edition of the ISL.

Hailing from Great Harwood in England, Derbyshire joined Blackburn Rovers in 2003, rejecting a move to Premier League giants Manchester United.

The English forward has also worked in the club's community programs coaching young children. He was sent out on loan to Plymouth Argyle in 2004, which was followed by another loan move to Wrexham.

Derbyshire's first assignment outside England was in 2009 when the forward joined Greek outfit Olympiacos, initially on a loan deal. He made his debut in Greek football against PAOK at the Toumba Stadium. He bagged a goal in the return leg, securing a spot for his team in the next round of the Greek Football Cup.

After a year in Greece, he returned to England, where Derbyshire joined Birmingham City FC on loan. His loan stint with the Blues was followed by a move to fellow English side Nottingham Forest.

Derbyshire moved outside England again in 2016, securing a permanent deal with Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia. An explosive forward by trait, Matt Derbyshire could be the perfect addition for the Highlanders to their goal-scoring department.

NorthEast United FC making waves with their foreign contingent

NorthEast United FC were late to the party and were criticized by the fans for their lacklustre attitude in the transfer market.

However, since the appointment of Marco Balbul as the club's new head coach, the Highlanders have managed to impress everyone with the new faces lured to the outfit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury