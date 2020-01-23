ISL Transfers: Adil Khan signs three-year extension with Hyderabad FC

Abhishek Kundu

23 Jan 2020

Adil Khan (front) in action for Hyderabad FC. (Image: ISL)

Indian international player Adil Khan has signed a three-year extension with Hyderabad FC that will tie his services at the club till 2023. The 31-year-old made it to the national team on the back of his performance with FC Pune City in last season's Indian Super League and even scored his debut international goal against Bangladesh on October. The SESA Football Academy graduate said,

"I am happy to make Hyderabad my home for the next 3 years. I have faith in this club and its management and believe we will have better luck and achieve greater success in the next few seasons."

The midfielder who also moonlights as a defender started his professional footballing career with Sporting Clube de Goa where he played for them in the Second Division and I-League for five years. Thereafter, he began his nomadic journey while representing Mohun Bagan, Delhi Dynamos, Bharat FC, Lonestar Kashmir, and Churchill Brothers.

Ahead of the 2017-18 season, he was picked by FC Pune City in the ISL Draft. He went on to score four goals for them that season, thereby continuing to don their colors before the club got disbanded in 2019.

Like almost every other FC Pune City player, Adil Khan too jumped the ship to Hyderabad FC and has represented them nine times so far. He has lodged 59 tackles, 12 interceptions, 27 clearances, and 7 blocks despite playing as a midfielder.

Hyderabad FC's new head coach Albert Roca, who will take charge of the team from next season, expressed his delight on securing his services in a long-term deal. The Spaniard said,

"I am very happy that Adil Khan has chosen to commit his future to Hyderabad FC for another 3 seasons. I see him as a key player, leader, and an important personality at the club. He will be a good role model for the youngsters and a great asset for us."

Hyderabad FC currently lie at the bottom of the ISL table with five points from thirteen matches. With things not going anywhere close to what they must have anticipated before the season began, it is imperative that they start preparing for the future. And, securing Adil Khan's services on a long-term basis is a step taken in the right direction.