ISL Transfers: ATK Mohun Bagan's foreign contingent for the 2022-23 season

Indian Super League (ISL) giants ATK Mohun Bagan have been quiet for most of the time during the ongoing transfer window. They come out with a bang announcing transfers, sending their fans into a frenzy.

With some big name signings announced so far, the Mariners have set the bar higher than before going into the 2022-23 season.

The 2021-22 season was disappointing, given the high hopes set by the team ahead of the season. An embarrassment away in Uzbekistan followed by a campaign that almost became a nightmare until a change in philosophy took place.

With Juan Ferrando taking over mid-season, tilted the scales steadily in favor of ATK Mohun Bagan. There was an improvement in performance as the side went from game to game in search of a decent finish to the campaign.

The Catalonian-born gaffer has brought significant changes, keeping in mind the long and busy season ahead. With the 2022 Durand Cup fixtures already announced, the Mariners look ready to take on the challenge in the upcoming season.

On that note, let's take a look at the foreign contingent of ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

#1 Florentina Pogba

The Guinean international made headlines with his move to the ISL giants. The former Saint-Etienne defender is known for his physicality and ball-playing abilities, two of the most essential qualities wanted by Juan Ferrando.

The side will feature in the inter-zone semi-final play-off in September and a strong backline could guarantee a safe passage into the next round for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Pogba's relationship with the ball could be an asset for the Mariners. His passing ability makes him a proper fit in the Mariners' backline. The left-footed centre-back can also be deployed as a defensive midfielder if the side requires stability in midfield.

#2 Brendan Hamill

The former AFC Champions League winner brings along experience of playing at the highest level in Asia and could turn out to be a key signing for the Green and Maroon brigade.

The 29-year-old former Melbourne Victory FC defender will not just add to the side defensively but offensively as well. Hamill is also a threat during set-pieces, with the defender being able to soar higher than most of his opponents to deal with dangers or opportunities to score.

The Australian centre-back is also a decent progressor of the ball, meaning that ATK Mohun Bagan have now overcome their shortage of creativity in the defensive third. Hamill's ability to whip in vertical passes will aide the side's wingers, who are known for their pace.

#3 Carl McHugh

The Irish midfield maestro has been an unsung hero for ATK Mohun Bagan throughout his tenure with the club. A versatile player, Carl has also been deployed as a centre-back in the absence of Tiri and he managed to fit into the role with ease.

Carl has been as good as a wall standing in front of the two centre-backs. With his ability to intercept opposition moves and move the ball quickly in tight spaces, the Irish hard-man is irreplaceable for the Mariners.

Carl McHugh's ball distribution is also top-notch and helps in possession to be recirculated back to the attackers. He is an extra defender for the side, adding numbers to the backline when needed.

#4 Joni Kauko

The Finnish international made a slow start to his ATK Mohun Bagan tenure but steadily gained the respect of the coach and the fans with his consistency. A box-to-box midfielder by trade, Kauko has featured as an attacking midfielder in the absence of Hugo Boumous and also as a central midfielder on various occasions.

A constant threat to opposition defenses, his off-the-ball runs have added uniqueness to ATK Mohun Bagan's style of play.

In his second year with the Mariners, Joni Kauko may explode to become one of the most vital players for the team. His movement and creativity may add up to the available talent in the squad and fire the side to glory.

#5 Hugo Boumous

The former domestic double-winner with Mumbai City FC shifted camp over to ATK Mohun Bagan and quickly picked up the pieces to become a fan-favorite. The playmaker was a vital cog in the Mariners' line-up in the 2021-22 campaign.

Hugo Boumous' tendency to look for pockets of space amidst teams deploying a mid/low block allows him to manipulate the opposition during offensive play.

Although the midfielder failed to make an appearance in the AFC Cup group phase, he will be playing an important role in the next round and also in the domestic competitions in the 2022-23 campaign.

#6 Dimitrios Petratos

The Australian forward is not a traditional forward but intends on playing slightly lower than the usual one. However, Petratos can guarantee goals from inside the box.

The 29-year-old is not shy of letting go of one of his powerful blows when he is within range of the goal. The Australian international will also add to the execution of head coach Juan Ferrando with his versatlity.

Petratos is known to play comfortably across the front three and this leaves Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh with more access to score goals. This explosive attacker will surely impact the side's chances up front in the 2022-23 campaign.

