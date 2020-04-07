ISL Transfers: ATK retains Edu Garcia; Farukh Choudhary set to sign for Mumbai City FC

Summing up key transfer moves involving ATK and Mumbai City FC.

Garcia scored a goal for ATK in the final against Chennayin. Chaudhury began his professional career in Mumbai.

Edu Garcia in action against Jamshedpur FC

After playing a monumental part in his team's ISL triumph, ATK has retained their Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia for two more seasons. In the other Indian Football transfer news of the day, Farukh Choudhary is set to pen a long-term deal with City Football Group-owned Mumbai City FC.

In the last season, Edu Garcia pumped 6 goals and 3 assists for ATK, including scoring one in the final against Chennaiyin FC. The 29-year-old played an influential role under the stewardship of Antonio Lopez Habas in ATK's title-winning campaign. The mid-fielder will now continue his partnership with the club for two more seasons.

Garcia's first stint in ISL was in 2017 when Bengaluru FC roped him from Segunda Division side Real Zaragoza. After playing 14 matches for them and bagging 2 goals and 5 assists, he joined China's League One side Zhejiang Greentown at a whopping reported transfer fee of ₹95 Lakhs.

After his tenure with the Chinese club ended, he returned to ISL in the winter transfer window in an attempt to revive ATK's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs last season. Although, he contributed 3 goals and 2 assists in 6 matches, it weren't enough as the club finished sixth in the points table.

But the club management reposed their faith and kept him in their roster. With Garcia now signing with ATK for another two years, the fans will hope he continues to weave magic for the team.

Farukh Choudhary in action for India U-23 side

Farukh Chaudhury's move to Mumbai City FC will be a sort of homecoming for the India international. The 23-year-old began his professional footballing career for Central Bank in MDFA Elite Division before joining Pune Football Club's U-19 side.

Chaudhury then went on a nomadic journey that saw him play for Lonestar Kashmir in I-League Second Division. The winger has also represented the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in the Santosh Trophy in 2016.

Chaudhury was drafted to Kerala Blasters in the third season of ISL and was loaned to Mumbai FC in the I-League in 2017. After that season, he was picked by Jamshedpur FC in the ISL Draft. The boy from Ambernath has continued representing the franchise for three seasons. In 2018, he also got his first taste of international football against China.

The Islanders just missed out on the playoffs last season. Life will come full circle for Chaudhury with this move to Mumbai City FC. The winger will give his everything to ensure the team qualifies for the semis this season.