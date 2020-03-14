ISL Transfers: Chennaiyin FC's Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis in high demand

Nerijus Valskis

Chennaiyin FC might have suffered a heartwrenching loss at the ISL finals as ATK beat them 3-1 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa to win the sixth edition of the tournament. But, in no way, has that dipped Golden Boot award winner Nerijus Valskis' stock in the transfer market.

After slamming 15 goals and bagging 6 assists for Chennaiyin FC, including scoring one in the final, the Lithuanian striker has received proposals and offers from almost every club in the ISL.

"After many speculative enquiries, there have been a few of a serious nature and ones that we believe match his current worth. So much so, that we had to have a real hard think of where best his future lies," said Inventive Sports UK's CEO Baljit Rihal, with whom Valskis is associated in India.

The 32-year-old's goalscoring form has ignited interest not only within India but also from outside the country.

"Yes, interest has been coming from all over. Asia, Middle East and Europe. To be clear, we represent Valskis in India only, so selfishly we hope he decides to continue here," he further adds.

"From our conversations with Nerijus, he has expressed his desire to continue in the ISL. He has been very complimentary of his time here, with the club, the fans and in general the welcoming Indian hospitality. So of course, we will do everything we can to keep him in India. We believe he has even more goals to score."

The speculation is rife that the ISL next season might run eight months long with teams facing each other thrice in the league stage. This could prove to be detrimental for players on the wrong side of 30. However, age might just be a number for a player of the stature of Valskis.

"Nerijus is an out and out athlete. His performances this season have shown that. He is a workhorse and his grit, determination and drive will shine through no doubt. He is a team player - a respected figure. I was with him in Goa for the semi-finals and he has a great rapport with the young Indian players as well as the internationals. On the pitch, he is like an army general determined to get the win and off the pitch, he is a nice, fun-loving guy," Baljit concludes.