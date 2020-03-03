ISL Transfers: Chinglensana Singh leaves FC Goa for Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC will be Chinglensana's third ISL club in his young career

ISL club Hyderabad FC has signed Chinglensana Singh from FC Goa for the next season, Sportskeeda has learnt. The 23-year-old made 19 appearances for the Gaurs in three seasons and will don the jersey of Albert Roca's side.

Chinglensana made his ISL debut in 2016 for Delhi Dynamos, appearing for the semi-finalists 12 times when he was just 19 years old. FC Goa picked him up in the draft and he played 10 matches for them in the 2017-18 season.

However, he struggled to find game time in the next two seasons as he could make only 9 appearances. FC Goa's previous manager Sergio Lobera and their current interim head coach Clifford Miranda preferred the dynamic duo of Mourtada Fall and Carlos Pena.

The centre-back has averaged a passing accuracy of more than 90% in the last three editions of ISL and could come handy for Hyderabad FC, who failed to keep a single clean sheet this season. The club has already extended the contract of Adil Khan for three years, and Chinglensana could be seen partnering him next season.

The Manipuri youngster played for Mahindra United, Air India, and Tata Football Academy in his youth days before signing a professional contract with Shillong Lajong. He made 33 appearances for them over three years and scored two goals in his I-League career.

On the back of his splendid performances in the all-Indian backline for Lajong, Stephen Constantine handed him his international debut in 2016 at an unofficial friendly against Bhutan which India won 3-0.

Chinglensana also remained as an unused substitute in India's friendly against Puerto Rico.

Albert Roca acquiring the services of Chinglensana Singh for his club the next season is a smart move. Hyderabad FC were nothing less than miserable in defence and signing a young Indian centre-back is the need of the hour.