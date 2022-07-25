ISL Transfers: FC Goa's foreign contingent for the 2022-23 season

Indian Super League heavyweights FC Goa have always been one of the smartest movers in the transfer window. Despite not having the financial power possessed by some of the clubs, the Gaurs have managed to assemble the perfect blend of youth and experience season after season.

However, last season, the pieces didn't fall into place as envisioned. Their former boss Juan Ferrando jumped ship midway through the season to ATK Mohun Bagan and Derrick Pereira took over on an interim basis. The Gaurs failed to recover from the initial blip and suffered an underwhelming season, finishing ninth in the points table.

But the Goan club have had a minor revamp ahead of the upcoming season, with former defender Carlos Pena taking over as their new head coach. Apart from skipper Edu Bedia, FC Goa have opted for a completely refreshed foreign contingent.

Here's taking a look at the six foreigners at FC Goa ahead of the 2022-23 season:

#1 Marc Valiente (Center-back)

The Spanish centre-back is the only signing on the list that hasn't been announced yet, however, reports suggest the Gaurs have acquired his services already. The 35-year-old played for Sporting Gijon in La Liga 2 last season.

A FC Barcelona graduate, Valiente is known for his ball-playing abilities and will fit perfectly into FC Goa's prominently possession-based system. In 2021-22, the former Sevilla defender registered 65.1 accurate passes per game, at a completion rate of 95%. Defensively, Marc had 4.8 clearances per game along with 0.9 interceptions per game.

#2 Fares Arnaout (Center-back)

Syrian national team defender Fares Arnaout was roped in by FC Goa for their mandatory Asian quota signing. The 25-year-old has previously had stints at Al-Jazira FSC in the UAE Pro League as well as Al-Jaish SC in the Syrian Premier League.

Arnaout has netted once for Bahraini outfit Al-Muharraq SC in the AFC Cup 2021. He will be crucial to the Gaurs backline under new boss Carlos Pena.

#3 Edu Bedia (Defensive midfielder)

The Spanish maestro made his move to FC Goa in the summer of 2017. Since then, Edu Bedia has been orchestrating the Gaurs midfield year after year. He has made 80 appearances in the Indian Super League in the last four seasons. Now 33, FC Goa have done extremely well to retain his services. The Spaniard has also shared the dressing room with now coach Carlos Pena, but will now play under him.

Although the Gaurs had an underwhelming season in 2021-22, Edu continued to impress, pulling the strings in midfield. The Goan club will be hoping that the Spaniard can keep doing more of the same.

#4 Iker Guarrotxena (Left winger)

FC Goa @FCGoaOfficial



In an interview with



timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/goa/fc-go…



#ForcaGoa "The closest place to achieve this ambition is Goa."In an interview with @MarcusMergulhao @iguarrotxena speaks about why he chose the Gaurs, and his aims and objectives ahead of the new season. "The closest place to achieve this ambition is Goa."In an interview with @MarcusMergulhao, @iguarrotxena speaks about why he chose the Gaurs, and his aims and objectives ahead of the new season.timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/goa/fc-go…#ForcaGoa https://t.co/8Z57sHdlUJ

All the murmurs around FC Goa recently have been around the expected role of Iker Guarrotxena in their lineup. The Spaniard has usually been deployed as a left winger throughout his career, but reportedly head coach Carlos Pena might utilize the 29-year-old as a creator in the central spot.

Guarrotxena spent last season playing for UD Logrones in the Primera Division RFEF (Spanish third-tier). He was the fourth-highest goal-scorer in the league with 14 strikes, including a hat-trick and two braces.

#5 Noah Sadaoui (Left winger)

The Morocco international penned a two-year deal with the Gaurs a few days ago. Sadaoui began his senior career with Israeli Premier League club Maccabi Haifa.

The winger has previously played four times for Morocco's national team, all during the country's championship-winning run at the 2020 African Nations Championship. Noah appeared in both the semi-finals and final matches as Morocco won. Noah is a tricky winger and can be deployed on either flank.

#6 Alvaro Vazquez (Center-forward)

FC Goa @FCGoaOfficial



Learn more at



#ForcaGoa @AlvaroVazquez91 was part of a star-studded Spain side that included the likes of Alvaro Morata, Isco, & Thiago Alcantara in the UEFA U21 EURO Championship in 2013Learn more at fcgoa.in/media/specials… .@AlvaroVazquez91 was part of a star-studded Spain side that included the likes of Alvaro Morata, Isco, & Thiago Alcantara in the UEFA U21 EURO Championship in 2013 😍Learn more at fcgoa.in/media/specials…#ForcaGoa https://t.co/E9lnvkiopR

With the departure of Jorge Ortiz, the former Kerala Blasters FC man is expected to lead the Gaurs' attacking line going into the new season.

When Alvaro Vazquez made his way into the Indian Super League in the 2021-22 season, fans expected to see a clinical striker at best. However, the RCD Espanyol graduate offered a lot more technicality on the pitch.

Vazquez appeared in 23 matches last season, scoring eight goals and assisting twice. Not only is the Spaniard clinical inside the box, he is adept at dropping deep and creating space. His all-round performance will allow FC Goa to control the tempo in the opposition half.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far