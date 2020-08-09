ISL transfers: FC Goa set to sign Ivan Gonzalez-Report

After securing the services of Igor Angulo and Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, ISL side FC Goa is set to appoint another Spaniard Ivan Garrido Gonzalez for the upcoming season. The 30-year-old defender has played over 170 matches for his previous club Cultural Leonesa spanning across five seasons.

Gonzalez began his professional career with Real Madrid 'C' in the Tercera Division in 2008, mainly as a right-back. Thereafter, he continued his journey in Spain's lower divisions with a variety of clubs.

Coincidentally, FC Goa's new head coach Juan Ferrando took charge of Cultural Leonesa in the 2015-16 season where they finished on the seventh spot. Gonzalez, however, was plying his trade in another club in the Segunda Division 'B'. He returned to Leonesa the next season and achieved promotion with them.

Camino del @FCGoaOfficial, con @JuanFerrandoF en el banquillo a jugar la Champions de Asia. https://t.co/IN99FTLvYz — AngelGarciaAlvarez (@The1cazurreando) August 7, 2020

What is FC Goa's foreign transfer policy?

FC Goa have to revamp their foreign contingent after the likes of Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall, and Ahmed Jahouh have reportedly jumped ship to another ISL club Mumbai City FC following in the footsteps of their former head coach Sergio Lobera. Carlos Pena, on the other hand, has announced his retirement.

Edu Bedia, meanwhile, has signed an extension with the club that will keep him at the club till the summer of 2022. FC Goa's top goalscorer for the last three season, Ferran Corominas, is undecided over his next move.

Regarding the new signings, versatile midfielder Jorge Ortiz Mendoza has also signed a two-year contract with the club. Their 36-year-old striker, Igor Angulo, on the other hand, has been handed only a one-year contract.

FC Goa have already confirmed three foreign signings. And, if talks materialize with Ivan Gonzalez, they would have four in their ranks. FC Goa is still in the hunt for a player with an AFC background.